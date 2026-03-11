11 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career and Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | #3 Will Shock You

LIVE TV
Read the daily horoscope for March 11, 2026 with detailed predictions for love, money, career, and health for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces.

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: March 11, 2026 10:59:20 IST

Daily Horoscope For 11 March 2026

On March 11, 2026, Jupiter finally turns direct in Gemini after months of retrograde motion. That shift marks an important moment for clarity, fresh starts, and forward movement in communication, learning, and decision‑making. Many people may feel ideas and plans that felt stuck begin to move again. 

Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22)

Love: Speak up with care and protect your heart.
Money: Keep a simple list of needs before extras.
Career: Your instincts and timing are strong today.
Health: Slow down at meals and focus on calm routines.

Pisces (Feb 19 -Mar 20)

Love: Emotional depth and understanding help bonds today.
Money: Stability is there, but avoid quick decisions.
Career: Thoughtful planning moves things forward.
Health: Keep a balanced routine and manage stress gently. 

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Love: Keep things real and direct, not misty or vague.
Money: Be cautious around shared funds or deals.
Career: Quiet focus can bring good progress.
Health: Calm moments, like breathwork, ease tension.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 -Dec 21)

Love: Clear words beat jokes that confuse feelings.
Money: Hold off risky buys and focus on stability.
Career: Break big jobs into smaller steps and start.
Health: Getting outside and moving helps your mind.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Love: Be patient and listen; slow and steady wins trust.
Money: Hold back on big spends and focus on needs.
Career: Tasks go well when you take one at a time.
Health: Slow movements and rest help today.

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Love: Be clear and kind when you talk with someone you care about. Honest words strengthen bonds.
Money: Avoid impulse buys and watch how you spend today.
Career: Step up with sensible ideas at work and follow through.
Health: Move your body a bit to ease stress, like a short walk.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

Love: Warm and steady affection feels good.
Money: Partnerships and shared plans may help your finances.
Career: Take your time with decisions, steady effort pays off.
Health: Eat lighter and stay relaxed to feel good today.

Gemini (May 21- Jun 20)

Love: Small kind acts build trust.
Money: Steady habits now help your finances later.
Career: Work steadily and don’t rush big choices.
Health: Gentle care, like stretching or fresh air, helps your mood.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

Love: Give space and warmth to your partner.
Money: Good deeds bring returns, steady effort pays.
Career: New inspiration may come, take small steps forward.
Health: Keep things balanced and light. 

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Love: Speak honestly to keep harmony in relationships.
Money: Avoid stress shopping and review your budget.
Career: Steady work gets recognition, avoid rushing.
Health: Take time to relax and manage stress.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Love: Give time and follow through on promises.
Money: Steady planning and budget care is useful.
Career: Patience and focus go a long way.
Health: Keep routines simple and steady to feel good.

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Love: Friendly energy is high, listen and be present.
Money: Opportunities show up but stay grounded.
Career: New chances appear, reflect before you act.
Health: Stay balanced and calm through choices.

Overall, the stars suggest clarity, steady progress, and thoughtful choices today across most life areas for all signs.

