LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Aditya Dhar cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news indian premier league iran war Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Aditya Dhar cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news indian premier league iran war Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Aditya Dhar cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news indian premier league iran war Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Aditya Dhar cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news indian premier league iran war Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Aditya Dhar cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news indian premier league iran war Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Aditya Dhar cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news indian premier league iran war Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Aditya Dhar cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news indian premier league iran war Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar bse char dham yatra 60 percent seats free airlines India Aditya Dhar cia Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Abu Dhabi news indian premier league iran war Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > 18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights

18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights

18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Check daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs including love, money, career and health insights for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights
18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: March 18, 2026 11:04:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights

Aries

Love
You may be feeling lonely in matters of the heart, but remember that this is just a temporary phase.

Money
Sudden spending impulses may appear today, so it is better to think calmly before making financial decisions.

You Might Be Interested In

Career
The Moon boosts your confidence and helps you approach tasks with optimism and productivity.

Health
Take time to recharge and release stress as emotional balance will improve your overall wellbeing.

Taurus

Love
Spending time with friends and family can help strengthen personal relationships today.

Money
Travel or social activities may influence your spending patterns today.

Career
You may feel pressure from professional responsibilities but social connections will provide motivation.

Health
Maintaining balance between work and personal life will support your mental health.

Gemini

Love
Planetary alignments may create a reality check in relationships and encourage honest conversations.

Money
Financial matters may require patience and thoughtful planning today.

Career
New opportunities could appear that help your career move forward.

Health
Managing stress and staying mentally calm will help maintain balance.

Cancer

Love
You may feel encouraged to slow down and focus more on relationships.

Money
Financial prospects may improve gradually with careful planning.

Career
Advice from elders or experienced people may help solve work problems.

Health
Taking a slower pace will support emotional and physical wellbeing.

Leo

Love
Trusting your instincts in romantic matters will guide you today.

Money
Luck in work and financial matters may support your goals.

Career
Confidence and self control may bring recognition for your efforts.

Health
Maintaining a balanced routine will help you stay energetic.

Virgo

Love
Relationships may improve through deeper emotional understanding.

Money
Financial decisions may require patience and careful thought.

Career
You may feel the need to reassess group dynamics and make adjustments at work.

Health
Self reflection can help you maintain emotional balance.

Libra

Love
Honesty and emotional understanding will help strengthen relationships.

Money
Careful time and financial management can help you achieve success.

Career
You may feel determined to complete important tasks despite challenges.

Health
Maintaining balance in daily routines will support your wellbeing.

Scorpio

Love
Pay close attention to emotional matters and communicate clearly with your partner.

Money
Financial gains and opportunities may appear for your sign today.

Career
Bold decisions and confidence may help you move ahead professionally.

Health
Focus on reducing stress and maintaining emotional balance.

Sagittarius

Love
Your compassionate nature may help strengthen emotional bonds today.

Money
Financial stability may continue with careful spending.

Career
You may naturally support and guide others at work.

Health
Spiritual or calming activities can improve mental peace.

Capricorn

Love
Social and romantic situations may work in your favor today.

Money
Completing pending work may bring financial benefits.

Career
Networking and social connections could help your professional growth.

Health
A balanced lifestyle will support stable health.

Aquarius

Love
Romantic misunderstandings may arise but honest communication can deepen intimacy.

Money
Financial progress may come gradually with patience.

Career
Social interactions and conversations may help you build stronger professional relationships.

Health
Spending time with loved ones can improve emotional wellbeing.

Pisces

Love
Your intuition may guide you toward meaningful romantic connections.

Money
Financial growth and wish fulfillment may be possible today.

Career
Creative ideas and imagination can help you progress professionally.

Health
Spiritual reflection and emotional healing may improve wellbeing.

Disclaimer:
Horoscope predictions are based on astrological interpretations and planetary movements. They are meant for guidance and entertainment purposes only. Individual experiences may vary.

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 11:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 18 March 202618 March 2026 horoscopeAaj Ka Rashifalastrology predictions 18 March 2026Cancer horoscopedaily astrology predictionsdaily horoscope 18 March 2026Gemini horoscopehoroscope for all zodiac signshoroscope today 18 March 2026today horoscope 18 March 2026zodiac horoscope today

RELATED News

Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Will It Begin on March 19 or March 20? Know the Correct Date | Muhurat & Full Details

Gangaur Festival 2026: Maa Parvati Ki Pauranik Kahani, Vrat Ka Mahatva Aur Saubhagya Se Judi Sampoorna Jankari | Full Details Inside

When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

As PhonePe Hits Pause on IPO, Undisclosed $1 Billion ESOP Liability Emerges as Key Governance Concern in Investor Discussions

NSE Holidays: Stock Market Open Or Closed During Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Eid Week? NSE, BSE Trading Status Revealed

Sara Ali Khan Can Enter Kedarnath, Badrinath After Submitting ‘Sanatan Affidavit’: BKTC Says ‘Declare Faith in Sanatan to Get Darshan’

18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights

IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Boosts CSK Fan Base, Calls Him ‘MS Dhoni-Like’ Fit For Chennai Super Kings

iPhone 19e To Arrive With Power-Efficient Advance Display And Latest Chipset—Check All Updates And Launch Timeline

Champions League 2026 Roundup: Real Madrid, PSG, Arsenal Storm Into Quarters; Sporting CP Script Historic Comeback vs Bodo/Glimt

Craft Group Hosts Channel Partners Awards and Recognition Night in Sonipat

Big Relief For Air Travelers: Centre Mandates 60% Seats On Flights To Be Free Of Charge, New Passenger Rights Announced — What Travellers Must Know

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review and Release LIVE: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Spy Thriller Eyes Massive Rs50 Crore Day 1 Box Office Collection, Earns Rs153 Crore Advance Booking

18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights
18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights
18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights
18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights

QUICK LINKS