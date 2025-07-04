Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > Lifestyle > A Morning Routine You Can Actually Keep, Even if You Hate Yourself at 7AM

A Morning Routine You Can Actually Keep, Even if You Hate Yourself at 7AM

Mornings don’t have to be perfect or stressful. Instead of overwhelming routines, focus on simple, personalized habits like drinking water, reviewing your schedule, or opening a window that help steady your mind. Small, consistent actions beat big heroic moves and make mornings manageable for everyone.

Morning routine
Morning routine

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 17:02:17 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Mornings can sometimes be lazy. If waking up feels like a personal attack, you’re definitely not alone. Whether you’re a student stressing over deadlines, a business person running on caffeine, an office worker slogging through emails, or someone juggling life from home, the idea of a “perfect morning routine” can feel exhausting and pressurizing . The good news? You don’t need to be an early riser who loves the sunrise to get your morning right.

The trick is simple: make it your own and keep it simple.

What’s Your Morning Move? Find the Easy Habit That Fits Your Life

For busy professionals and office workers, forget squeezing in a workout before work. Just wake up 10 minutes earlier. Use that time to drink water, glance at your schedule, or just sit quietly with a coffee before the day starts. It’s not flashy, but it helps steady your mind.

Students, you don’t need complicated routines. Just get up, make your bed, splash water on your face, and do one small thing like looking over your study plan or reading a quick motivational quote. Low effort, but it counts.

If you work from home, don’t expect to be productive the second you open your eyes. Instead, add structure: open your windows, change out of night clothes  and put on music or a podcast. It tells your brain the day’s begun.

No Pressure, Just Progress: The Key to Sustainable Mornings

For everyone, stop trying to “master the morning.” Just survive it. Build a few easy habits skip doom scrolling, move for a minute, drink water.
The 2010 study by Lally et al., titled “How are habits formed,” explores how behaviors become automatic through repetition in consistent contexts. It found that small daily actions, repeated for an average of 66 days, form strong habits. The research emphasizes starting with simple, manageable changes rather than overwhelming routines. This supports the advice that tiny, steady morning habits are more effective and sustainable than trying to overhaul your entire morning at once

And if you snooze your alarm three times? No shame. Try again tomorrow. Small habits beat big heroic moves every time.

You don’t have to love mornings. You just need to live with them.

Also Read: Friendship Over Romance: How Gen Z is Redefining What It Means to Connect

Tags: morning routineproductivity tipssimple habits
Advertisement

More News

Microsoft Closes Its Pakistan Office After Twenty-Five Years
French Air Traffic Strike Grounds Over 1,100 Flights, Disrupts Europe’s Holiday Rush
Who Is ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Kamla Persad-Bissessar? From Net Worth To Ancestral Roots, Everything You Need to Know
D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb
India Backs Inclusive Development And Governance Reforms At NDB
India Will Sign Trade Deals Only If National Interest Is Secured: Piyush Goyal
Why India Allowed Pakistan’s Team For The Asia Cup Amid Strained Ties After Operation Sindoor?
Who Gets To Be Called A Doctor? Vidit Gujrathi’s Doctors’ Day Post Sparks Heated Clash With Liver Doc On Who’s A ‘Real Doctor’
India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston
Terrorists Acted on Their Dharma, Armed Forces Responded with Their Karma: Rajnath Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?