After blockbuster success, Minecraft movie confirmed to get sequel

Los Angeles (dpa) – The sequel to "A Minecraft Movie" is officially in the works and is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 23, 2027, according to US film industry media. As with the first film, Jared Hess will direct and co-write the screenplay with Chris Galletta. The first part of the video game adaptation was a box office hit, grossing nearly $1 billion since its release in April. Jack Black played the main character Steve in the first film, while Jason Momoa portrayed the outsider Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison. The Minecraft film is one of a series of video game adaptations that have become increasingly mainstream in recent years. In contrast to earlier video game adaptations from the 1990s, which were often met with mixed reviews, more recent film adaptations such as the "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "A Minecraft Movie" are produced with a higher budget and have had more success at the box office. Jack Black is also set to return as the voice of Bowser in a recently announced sequel to the Mario Bros. film.

