Home > Entertainment > Ananya Panday’s Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You’ll Want to Add to Your Bucket List

Ananya Panday’s Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You’ll Want to Add to Your Bucket List

Bollywood star Ananya Panday jetted off to Greece for a close friend’s bachelorette, turning heads with her stunning style and island-perfect looks. From Mykonos to Santorini and Crete, her trip blended fashion, friendship, and dreamy landscapes, all while spotlighting Indian homegrown brands

Ananya Pandey in Greece
Ananya Pandey in Greece

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 18:02:43 IST

Ananya Panday, the new rising star of Bollywood recently took a vacation to the  shores of Greece for a getaway. She was in the Mediterranean to celebrate a close friend’s bachelorette party, making the memories of a lifetime with laughter and what not.

Ananya Panday’s Stylish Bachelorette Getaway in Greece

 From the looks of her Instagram, Ananya was glowing effortlessly stunning in a range of mini dresses and vibrant bikinis very carefully sourced from Indian home grown brands that perfectly matched the island vibes. From her make up to every little accessory was top notch and was screaming IT girl.



Her trip did not only admire people to take a look at Greece for the summers but also the viewers were amazed how her every look was so chic and how she was supporting home grown brands 

Top 3 Must-Visit Greek Islands: Mykonos, Santorini, and Crete

Mykonos : The Island That Never Sleeps

There’s something magnetic about Mykonos. Its narrow alleys, bright bougainvillea, and iconic white windmills set the stage for days spent lounging on beaches getting tanned and nights where the parties never stop.



Santorini : Every lovers dream

Santorini is poetry that doesn’t have a full stop to it. The cobalt domes rising above buildings, the dramatic cliffs framing a fiery sunset, it’s no wonder this island enchants visitors again and again.



Crete: Where History and Nature Meets

Crete, Greece’s largest island, is a place of rich contrasts. Ancient ruins like the Palace of Knossos tell tales of civilisations’ past, while beaches like Elafonissi, with their pink sands and turquoise waters, offer  a nature’s kiss.



This trip wasn’t just a holiday, it was a celebration of friendship, style, and the timeless allure of Greece a place where every sunset feels like a promise and every moment, a story waiting to be told. 

Also Read: Katrina Kaif: From Global Charm To Bollywood Queen – A Birthday Spotlight!

Tags: Ananya Pandaybachelorette tripBollywood celebrity travelGreece vacationhome-hero-pos-3

Ananya Panday's Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You'll Want to Add to Your Bucket List
Ananya Panday's Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You'll Want to Add to Your Bucket List

Ananya Panday's Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You'll Want to Add to Your Bucket List

Ananya Panday's Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You'll Want to Add to Your Bucket List
Ananya Panday's Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You'll Want to Add to Your Bucket List
Ananya Panday's Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You'll Want to Add to Your Bucket List
Ananya Panday's Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You'll Want to Add to Your Bucket List

