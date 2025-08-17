Are You Letting Body Shaming Define You? Here’s How You Can Fight Back

Body shaming is a miserable reality most people have silently experienced. It is more than harmless jokes it causes bruising scars to self-esteem and confidence. It does not matter if you are bullied for being “too fat,” “too thin,” criticized for parts of your body or your skin colour; these comments hurt in a way we do not tend to consider.

A young woman, who chose to remain anonymous, shared this experience with NewsX:

“Once upon a time, teachers used to body-shame me. They insulted my weight, told me my skin colour was not right. Classmates called me names, like ‘mottu’ and ‘fatty’. It had impacted my confidence badly. I used to cry every night; nobody knew, except the pillow and the empty room. Later in life, I have got older and have tried to channel that insecurity into confidence. I can say I stand tall today‘ But incidents of body shaming have to be changed-it is truly concerning”

Her story becomes a representation of many who have been judged based on how they appear. Body shame can also damage your mental reputation. It is not just from other people it also creeps into our own thoughts. Sometimes people say to themselves things like “I feel so fat today” or “I should not eat so much”. And reality is that this is a sign of internalized negative body image.

Why Body Shaming still persist?

Social media can be one of the reasons for this, or else we can say ‘enemy’ to human thoughts. It has maximized judgments based on appearance. With unlimited filters, “perfect bodies,” and unattainable beauty ideals, the pressure to be a certain way has never been stronger. One negative comment on social media especially in Instagram, facebook or in other platforms can ruin your confidence and you may end up in self-doubt. But the irony is that the same mediums have given rise to some of the strongest movements like body positivity, body neutrality, and self-love reminding us that beauty is diverse and unfiltered.

Body shaming: How to turn Insecurity into Confidence?

It is a reality that body shaming can be painful, but it should not define us. These are some ways to push back and take back confidence: Here are some ways to tackle bodyshaming:

Practice Self-Love is the biggest thing you can do here. Be compassionate towards yourself. Accept that your value is not based on your weight or appearance.

Avoid the negative thoughts: Rather than “I am ugly,” tell yourself, “I am strong, I am worthy.”

Filter Your Social Media: Like profiles that affirm body diversity. Unlike profiles that encourage insecurity.

Make Peace with Food: Food is fuel, not the enemy. Don’t eat in guilt.

Ask Support and help from people you know, that may be a trusted friend of yours, mentor, or professional who can walk with you through your emotions.

Be with someone who make you feel positive. Distance yourself from people that incessantly criticize or ridicule. Guard your energy.

Focus on Yourself: Remember your body, your rules. No one has the right to define your beauty.

You are the most beautiful creation you are in your own unique way. And the thing is no one, not society, not social media, not even your inner critic has the right to inform you otherwise.

