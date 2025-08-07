LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Ishi Khosla on Muscle Loss, Ozempic, and Why Long-Term Solutions Matter

At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Ishi Khosla on Muscle Loss, Ozempic, and Why Long-Term Solutions Matter

Nutritionist Ishi Khosla tells journalist Richa Kapoor that Ozempic can cause serious side effects like muscle loss, especially risky in India where sarcopenia is already an issue. She stresses that sustainable, gut-based approaches are safer than using costly drugs without medical need.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 7, 2025 11:29:41 IST

When journalist Richa Kapoor asked nutritionist Ishi Khosla about the side effects of Ozempic, she made one thing clear: muscle loss is real, and it’s serious. “In India, we already struggle with sarcopenia. Adding Ozempic could make it worse,” she explained.

It changes your body from the inside

Khosla isn’t calling the drug good or bad. Her aim is to educate. “It changes how your hormones, neurotransmitters, and digestive juices work. These are deep internal shifts,” she said. One of her patients, a hardcore meat eater, felt sick at the thought of non-veg just three months into taking it.

She added, “When you stop the drug, you will regain the fat.” So, the question becomes: is it worth it?

Expensive, intense  and not for everyone

Richa asked about people using Ozempic without really needing it. Khosla pointed out the cost  ₹3,500 for just 2.5ml and how dosage keeps increasing. “It’s not practical for many,” she said.

With 35 years of experience, Khosla believes in calorie deficit, gut-based interventions, insulin-sensitising drugs with proven safety, and personalised, anti-inflammatory diets. “We have tools now to intervene at the gut and microbial level,” she said. “That’s where sustainable solutions lie.”

Her message: think long-term. Not just quick fixes.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed. 

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 Live Updates: 12 Hours Celebrating Women From All Walks Of Life

 

