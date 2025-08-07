At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Post-Covid Health Craze: Dr. Anjali Hooda Tells Journalist Richa Kapoor Why Ozempic Isn’t for Everyone

After the Covid-19 pandemic, people across India have started caring more about their health. From body positivity to fitness routines, there’s been a big shift in the way we talk about well-being. But now, a new name is trending Ozempic and it’s making waves as a supposed weight loss shortcut.

To understand whether Ozempic is really safe for everyone, journalist Richa Kapoor spoke to Dr. Anjali Hooda, a leading expert in obesity and metabolic health. And her response? Clear and firm.

“Ozempic is not for everyone,” says Dr. Anjali Hooda

“Ozempic is a great drug,” says Dr. Hooda. “It’s arrived at a time when India is struggling with high rates of obesity and diabetes. But it’s not a general weight-loss solution. It’s meant specifically for people who are either obese or diabetic.”

She adds, “Using it just to drop a few kilos quickly without having a medical need is ethically, medically, and physiologically wrong.”

A reminder that health isn’t about shortcuts

Dr. Hooda explains that Ozempic has its place, but only when prescribed for the right reasons. “There’s a very specific group of patients who benefit from this drug. It’s not meant to be used like a lifestyle trend.”

Her message is simple: don’t follow the hype. Use medication responsibly, and focus on long-term, sustainable health instead.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed.

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 Live Updates: 12 Hours Celebrating Women From All Walks Of Life