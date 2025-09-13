Can Listening To Music Make You More Productive At Work?

Music is everywhere and we can say it is universal. From gym to morning commute, but does it actually make us more productive at work? As per the researchers, the answer is not as straightforward as a simple yes or no.

Evidence suggests that music can improve attention, pleasure, and even task performance on some tasks. Classical music, for instance, has been associated for years with better scores on measures of memory, language, or spatial skills. More recently, meta-analytic studies show that music therapy can reduce stress and anxiety, which suggests that the right music for the right situation can be a powerful productivity tool.

But then there’s a caveat: personality comes into play. Extroverts, who love stimulation, might find background music stimulating and performance-promoting. Introverts, however, would be more likely to feel it is distracting. Levels of creativity also come into play individuals in creative occupations have been known to use music as a catalyst for imagination and ideation.

Music may also act as a barrier to unwanted noise. In a noisy office or café, tuning into a playlist can drown out annoying distractions and provide a more tranquil mental environment for work. As a study in PLOS ONE pointed out, music specifically composed to improve workflow improved concentration and counteracted slumps in performance due to distractions.

For businesses, this presents an interesting dilemma: should managers promote music in the office? Experts answer yes, but with an emphasis on caution. Music has been known to release dopamine, boost motivation, and even improve memory. But playing music loudly throughout the office can have the opposite effect if not all employees share similar tastes. Headphones and individual playlists could be the solution to finding that perfect balance.

Ultimately, whether music gets you more done on the job depends on who you are, what you’re doing, and what kind of music you’re listening to. As researchers conclude, music is no magic bullet productivity tool but in the right situations, it can be an incredibly effective one.

