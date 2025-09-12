Listening to Classical Music May Lower Blood Pressure
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Listening to Classical Music May Lower Blood Pressure

Listening to Classical Music May Lower Blood Pressure

Listening to classical music can calm you down, reduce stress hormones and lower blood pressure. The rhythms and slow tempos calm the nervous system, heart and overall being. Regular exposure to calming music can also improve mood, sleep and reduce anxiety making it a simple stress management tool.

Listening to Classical Music May Lower Blood Pressure

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 12, 2025 17:19:29 IST

Classical music has been shown to lower blood pressure and enhance cardiovascular health. Studies in advanced research have analyzed the body’s responses to slow tempo classical music and how classical music affected the stress response in the body, and the connection between classical music, stress response and blood circulation. In other words, classical music continues to have a place in the mental activation and processes in the body regarding stress and relaxation.

How Does Classical Music Affect Blood Circulation and Blood Pressure? 

Listening to slow tempo classical music raises the body natural stress relieving peptides i.e. beta-endorphins, causing relaxation, lowering heart rate, and reduction in systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure. Among other effects, certain slow tempo classical tunes (e.g., Mozart or Strauss), in controlled research settings (with participants listening exclusively to music) reduced systolic blood pressure of approximately 4-5 millimeters mercury, and diastolic blood pressure of approximately 2-3  millimeters mercury. The calming melodies and arbitrary verses induced a calming effect on participants, causing stress responses to become non-reactive.

Evidence from Clinical Studies

In a 2022 clinical trial, slow classical music was found to significantly lower blood pressure and heart rate at rest while fast music raised blood pressure and heart rate.  Indian classical music had similar effects, showing about 8–21 mmHg reductions in systolic pressure relative to baseline after listening for 15–22 minutes, with statistically significant test results. Patients with hypertension generally exhibited the greatest improvements.

Practical Benefits for Managing Stress

In addition to blood pressure, regular engagement with classical music can lower stress hormones and induce calmness.  Stress relief is important for healthy blood pressure levels and will enhance medical and lifestyle approaches to the management of blood pressure levels.  Even short (10–20 minutes) daily sessions may provide clinically meaningful heart health benefits.

This is for informational purposes only. Not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare provider for personalized advice on blood pressure or stress.

Tags: anxiety reductionblood pressureClassical Musicheart healthmood improvementnervous systemrelaxationsleep qualitystress reliefwell being

RELATED News

How Cold Showers Every Morning Can Supercharge Your Energy Levels
Dark Side of Overhydration: Can Too Much Water Be Dangerous
Smart Tech, Smarter Guts: Can AI Crack the Code Of Your Gut Bacteria?
Why Walking 10,000 Steps a Day Has More Health Benefits Than You Think
Why You Should Eat a Banana Every Day (And When Not To)

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: Suspected Murderer of Charlie Kirk Arrested in US
Cyber Protectors – Building the Next Generation of Ethical Hackers in India PNN Digital
Global Honour: KTR to Receive ‘Green Leadership’ Award in New York
Delhi: CBI arrests four people, including Military Engineer Services officers in bribery case
Praveen Kumar Targets Gold At The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
East Timor emerges as new hotspot for scam centre operations, UN warns
Plane Crashes a Part of History? Two AI Engineers Plan the Unthinkable
Cristiano Ronaldo All Set To Play In India? Goa Moments Away From Making History
Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Diljit Dosanjh for 'Tenu Ki Pata', says "Hope Aryan didn't trouble you"
Who Is This DU-Educated Odia Girl Stealing Hearts In Teja Sajja’s Mirai? Fans Can’t Stop Talking!
Listening to Classical Music May Lower Blood Pressure

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Listening to Classical Music May Lower Blood Pressure

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Listening to Classical Music May Lower Blood Pressure
Listening to Classical Music May Lower Blood Pressure
Listening to Classical Music May Lower Blood Pressure
Listening to Classical Music May Lower Blood Pressure

QUICK LINKS