Listening to Classical Music May Lower Blood Pressure

Classical music has been shown to lower blood pressure and enhance cardiovascular health. Studies in advanced research have analyzed the body’s responses to slow tempo classical music and how classical music affected the stress response in the body, and the connection between classical music, stress response and blood circulation. In other words, classical music continues to have a place in the mental activation and processes in the body regarding stress and relaxation.

How Does Classical Music Affect Blood Circulation and Blood Pressure?

Listening to slow tempo classical music raises the body natural stress relieving peptides i.e. beta-endorphins, causing relaxation, lowering heart rate, and reduction in systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure. Among other effects, certain slow tempo classical tunes (e.g., Mozart or Strauss), in controlled research settings (with participants listening exclusively to music) reduced systolic blood pressure of approximately 4-5 millimeters mercury, and diastolic blood pressure of approximately 2-3 millimeters mercury. The calming melodies and arbitrary verses induced a calming effect on participants, causing stress responses to become non-reactive.

Evidence from Clinical Studies

In a 2022 clinical trial, slow classical music was found to significantly lower blood pressure and heart rate at rest while fast music raised blood pressure and heart rate. Indian classical music had similar effects, showing about 8–21 mmHg reductions in systolic pressure relative to baseline after listening for 15–22 minutes, with statistically significant test results. Patients with hypertension generally exhibited the greatest improvements.

Practical Benefits for Managing Stress

In addition to blood pressure, regular engagement with classical music can lower stress hormones and induce calmness. Stress relief is important for healthy blood pressure levels and will enhance medical and lifestyle approaches to the management of blood pressure levels. Even short (10–20 minutes) daily sessions may provide clinically meaningful heart health benefits.

This is for informational purposes only. Not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare provider for personalized advice on blood pressure or stress.