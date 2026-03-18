LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra Ali Larijani bunker-buster bombs
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Low Calorie Vrat Diet Plan for Healthy Fasting and Sustained Energy | Full Diet Plan Inside

Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Low Calorie Vrat Diet Plan for Healthy Fasting and Sustained Energy | Full Diet Plan Inside

A 9 day low calorie Navratri diet plan focused on fruits, dairy and vrat friendly grains helps maintain energy while fasting. Here’s a practical 9 day low calorie Navratri diet plan designed to keep you light, nourished, and energised throughout the festival.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Low Calorie Vrat Diet Plan for Healthy Fasting and Sustained Energy | Full Diet Plan Inside
Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Low Calorie Vrat Diet Plan for Healthy Fasting and Sustained Energy | Full Diet Plan Inside

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: March 18, 2026 16:02:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Low Calorie Vrat Diet Plan for Healthy Fasting and Sustained Energy | Full Diet Plan Inside

As Chaitra Navratri 2026 approaches, many devotees prepare for nine days of fasting, prayer and detoxification. While fasting is rooted in spiritual discipline, it can also be an opportunity to reset eating habits. Nutrition experts suggest that a well balanced, low calorie vrat diet can help maintain energy levels, support digestion and prevent fatigue.

Day 1: Light Start with Fruits and Dairy
Begin with a bowl of papaya or apple. Midday can include a small portion of low fat yogurt with roasted makhana. Dinner should be simple, such as a small serving of boiled potatoes with sendha namak and a glass of buttermilk.

Day 2: Add Protein with Samak Rice
Breakfast can be a fruit smoothie without sugar. Lunch may include samak rice khichdi with minimal ghee. For dinner, opt for cucumber raita and a handful of roasted peanuts.

You Might Be Interested In

Day 3: Fibre Rich Choices
Start with soaked almonds and a banana. Lunch can be a light kuttu roti with lauki sabzi. Dinner should be vegetable soup made with vrat-friendly ingredients.

Day 4: Keep It Hydrating
Coconut water and fruits for breakfast. Lunch can include sabudana khichdi in a controlled portion. Dinner should be a bowl of yogurt with grated cucumber.

Day 5: Balanced and Filling
Have a fruit bowl with chia seeds in the morning. Lunch can be singhara atta roti with pumpkin sabzi. Dinner may include a glass of lassi and a small portion of boiled sweet potato.

Day 6: Detox Focus
Start with lemon water and honey. Lunch should be light, such as fruit chaat. Dinner can be clear vegetable soup and a few makhanas.

Day 7: Energy Boosting Foods
Milk with dates in the morning. Lunch may include samak rice pulao with vegetables. Dinner should be light, like yogurt with a pinch of roasted cumin.

Day 8: Light and Sattvic
Breakfast can be fresh fruit juice. Lunch should be kuttu cheela with minimal oil. Dinner may include boiled potatoes and mint chutney.

Day 9: Gentle Ending
Keep meals simple with fruits, yogurt, and light sabudana dishes. Avoid overeating as the fast concludes.

Expert Tips for Healthy Fasting
Nutritionists advise avoiding deep-fried vrat foods, excessive sugar, and large portions. Staying hydrated is crucial, with options like coconut water, lemon water, and herbal teas. Including protein sources like yogurt, peanuts, and makhana helps prevent weakness.

Conclusion
A mindful Navratri diet is not about restriction but balance. By choosing low calorie, nutrient dense foods, devotees can honour both spiritual and physical well being during the nine sacred days.

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: What to Eat During 9 Days of Vrat for Energy, Strength and Balanced Nutrition | Full Diet Plan Inside

Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only. Dietary choices during fasting may vary based on individual health conditions, age and lifestyle. It is advisable to consult a qualified healthcare professional or nutritionist before making any significant dietary changes, especially if you have existing medical conditions.

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 9 day navratri meal planChaitra Navratri 2026detox fasting planhealthy fasting tipshow to fast healthy navratriindian fasting diet plankuttu atta recipeslow calorie indian fasting foodlow calorie vrat dietMakhana benefitsnavratri diet plannavratri fasting foodnavratri health tipsnavratri nutrition tipsnavratri weight loss dietsabudana khichdi caloriessamak rice dietsattvic diet navratrisinghara atta dietvrat friendly recipes

RELATED News

Chaitra Amavasya 2026 Tonight: Tithi Timings, Pitru Tarpan Rituals, Snan-Daan Significance & Navratri Start Details

Chaitra Navratri 2026: What to Eat During 9 Days of Vrat for Energy, Strength and Balanced Nutrition | Full Diet Plan Inside

18 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrologucal Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know About Your Love, Money, Health & Career Insights

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Step-By-Step Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Daily Colour, Bhog And Hidden Spiritual Secrets

Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?

LATEST NEWS

Chandigarh Shocker: 27-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Sector 9 Gym In Broad Daylight, Attackers Flee Within Seconds

OnePlus 15T Launch Confirmed: 165Hz Refresh Rate, 7,500mAh Battery, And Wireless Charging–Check All Details Inside

West Asia War Looms Over Eid 2026 Celebrations As Iran Continues To Attack Dubai, Abu Dhabi: How Conflict Is Shaping Celebrations Worldwide, Explained

Nepal Helicopter Crash Video: Chopper Enroute From Kathmandu Reduced To Rubble After Overturning On Hilly Farmland While Attempting To Land, Injures 1, Pilot Safe

Mary Hiwale: The Woman Guiding India’s Youth Toward Global Dreams

Pune Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Advisory- What Residents Should Know

Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Low Calorie Vrat Diet Plan for Healthy Fasting and Sustained Energy | Full Diet Plan Inside

CBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Out For Class 10, Check Key Dates Here

Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Where to Watch Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Match on TV and Online In India

IPS Academy Strengthens Community Bonding Through Holi Milan Samaroh

Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Low Calorie Vrat Diet Plan for Healthy Fasting and Sustained Energy | Full Diet Plan Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Low Calorie Vrat Diet Plan for Healthy Fasting and Sustained Energy | Full Diet Plan Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Low Calorie Vrat Diet Plan for Healthy Fasting and Sustained Energy | Full Diet Plan Inside
Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Low Calorie Vrat Diet Plan for Healthy Fasting and Sustained Energy | Full Diet Plan Inside
Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Low Calorie Vrat Diet Plan for Healthy Fasting and Sustained Energy | Full Diet Plan Inside
Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Low Calorie Vrat Diet Plan for Healthy Fasting and Sustained Energy | Full Diet Plan Inside

QUICK LINKS