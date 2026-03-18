Chaitra Navratri 2026 Shubh Muhurat, Pratipada Tithi and Ghatasthapana Time on March 19 | Full Ritual Details

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Ghatasthapna Shubh Muhurat: Kalash Sthapana Timing, Date and Puyja Rituals

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. In 2026, the nine-day festival will begin on 19 March 2026 (Thursday) and continue until 27 March, ending with Ram Navami.

The festival begins with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) on the first day, which marks the start of Navratri worship at homes and temples.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Ghatasthapana Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang:

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:52 AM to 7:53 AM on 19 March 2026

Abhijit Muhurat (alternative time): 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM

If devotees miss the early morning muhurat, they can perform Kalash Sthapana during the Abhijit Muhurat in the afternoon.

Navratri Pratipada Tithi

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 6:52 AM on 19 March 2026

Pratipada Tithi Ends: around 4:52 AM on 20 March 2026

How to Perform Ghatasthapana?

On the first day of Navratri, devotees set up the sacred Kalash to begin the nine-day worship of Maa Durga.

Place a clean wooden platform in the prayer area and cover it with a red or yellow cloth.

Fill a small pot with soil and sow barley seeds (jau) in it.

Take a copper or clay Kalash and fill it with water, rice, coins, and betel nut.

Place mango leaves on the mouth of the Kalash and keep a coconut wrapped in red cloth on top.

Light a diya and offer prayers to Goddess Durga to start the Navratri rituals.

Significance of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri is observed during the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra and is dedicated to the worship of the Navadurga, the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees observe fasting, perform daily prayers, and seek blessings for prosperity, health, and spiritual growth during these nine days.

Disclaimer: Festival dates and muhurat timings may vary slightly depending on regional Panchang calculations and location. Devotees are advised to consult their local Panchang or priest for precise timings.