Earn 100k Annually Just By Playing A Chosen Video Game: Reddit User

A Reddit post went viral after a user described a dream job: earning a $100,000 yearly salary for playing any video game. The role requires 40 hours of play each week, with no overtime and flexible schedules. The offer includes healthcare, paid holidays, and office-style perks. The only rule is that players must actively engage with the game, following its intended design. Logging in without playing does not count.

Corporate-Style Structure for Professional Gaming Role

The job functions like a corporate career. Players get managers, quarterly reviews, and a 90-day probation period. Toxic behavior such as griefing, harassment, or exploiting bugs can result in corrective action. Raises and promotions are possible, based on merit. Achievements like ranking in multiplayer, completing rare challenges, or speedrunning can lead to bonuses. Top performers may move into higher pay brackets, making it more than just a fixed-salary job.

Benefits and Perks for Full-Time Gamers

The package offers 2–3 weeks of paid vacation, along with sick leave and personal time off. Normal work breaks are included, similar to a standard office job. The company provides a full gaming setup and covers all maintenance. Employees can also spend time on “career development,” such as training, coaching, or learning new strategies. These hours count toward the work schedule, making the role flexible yet structured.

Playing Games as a Full-Time Career

This role provides six-figure earnings while playing the game of choice. It combines the benefits of corporate employment with the fun of gaming. The unique concept attracted attention online as users debated which game they would pick if given the chance. Some favored competitive titles for achievements, while others leaned toward open-world or sandbox games. The post sparked wide discussions on how professional gaming could look if structured like a regular career.

