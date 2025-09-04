LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Earn 100k Annually Just By Playing A Chosen Video Game: Reddit User

Earn 100k Annually Just By Playing A Chosen Video Game: Reddit User

A Reddit post went viral after suggesting a job where people earn $100,000 a year to play any video game full-time. The role requires 40 hours of actual gameplay each week with healthcare, paid leave, and corporate-style perks.

Earn 100k Annually Just By Playing A Chosen Video Game: Reddit User

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 4, 2025 05:50:53 IST

A Reddit post went viral after a user described a dream job: earning a $100,000 yearly salary for playing any video game. The role requires 40 hours of play each week, with no overtime and flexible schedules. The offer includes healthcare, paid holidays, and office-style perks. The only rule is that players must actively engage with the game, following its intended design. Logging in without playing does not count.

Corporate-Style Structure for Professional Gaming Role

The job functions like a corporate career. Players get managers, quarterly reviews, and a 90-day probation period. Toxic behavior such as griefing, harassment, or exploiting bugs can result in corrective action. Raises and promotions are possible, based on merit. Achievements like ranking in multiplayer, completing rare challenges, or speedrunning can lead to bonuses. Top performers may move into higher pay brackets, making it more than just a fixed-salary job.

100k annual base salary to play a single video game of your choice.
byu/Spellbound55 inhypotheticalsituation

Benefits and Perks for Full-Time Gamers

The package offers 2–3 weeks of paid vacation, along with sick leave and personal time off. Normal work breaks are included, similar to a standard office job. The company provides a full gaming setup and covers all maintenance. Employees can also spend time on “career development,” such as training, coaching, or learning new strategies. These hours count toward the work schedule, making the role flexible yet structured.

Playing Games as a Full-Time Career

This role provides six-figure earnings while playing the game of choice. It combines the benefits of corporate employment with the fun of gaming. The unique concept attracted attention online as users debated which game they would pick if given the chance. Some favored competitive titles for achievements, while others leaned toward open-world or sandbox games. The post sparked wide discussions on how professional gaming could look if structured like a regular career.

Also Read: Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened

Tags: Earn In Video Gamereddit user

RELATED News

BREAKING: Giorgio Armani, Legendary Italian Fashion Designer, Dies at 91
7 Powerful Time Management Hacks To Achieve Your Goals Faster and Boost Productivity
7 Smart Ways Writers Can Make Money Online in 2025
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
Chai Ka Pani for Hair Growth? The Viral Desi Hack You Need to Try Today!

LATEST NEWS

24 Year Old -IAS Aspirant Shot Dead, Disabled Brother And Mother Involved In The Crime
Fakhar Zaman Shines as Pakistan Crushes UAE to Set Up Tri-Series Final Against Afghanistan
BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Earn 100k Annually Just By Playing A Chosen Video Game: Reddit User

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Earn 100k Annually Just By Playing A Chosen Video Game: Reddit User

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Earn 100k Annually Just By Playing A Chosen Video Game: Reddit User
Earn 100k Annually Just By Playing A Chosen Video Game: Reddit User
Earn 100k Annually Just By Playing A Chosen Video Game: Reddit User
Earn 100k Annually Just By Playing A Chosen Video Game: Reddit User

QUICK LINKS