BREAKING: Giorgio Armani, Legendary Italian Fashion Designer, Dies at 91

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, has died, according to the Italian news agency AGI. She was 91.

His fashion company released a statement on Thursday confirming the death.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in a statement.

Who Was Giorgio Armani?

Armani was a global icon known for modern Italian fashion and style. He was running a fashion business company worth over 2.3 billion euros.

According to reports, he was unwell for some time. Recently, in June, he dropped out of Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week. It was for the first time in his career that he missed one of his catwalk events.

He was lovingly known as “Re Giorgio” – King Giorgio. According to reports, his funeral chamber will be set up on Saturday and Sunday in Milan.

This will be followed by a private funeral at an unknown date, according to his company.

