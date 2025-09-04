LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > BREAKING: Giorgio Armani, Legendary Italian Fashion Designer, Dies at 91

BREAKING: Giorgio Armani, Legendary Italian Fashion Designer, Dies at 91

Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian fashion designer, has passed away at 91, AGI reports. The fashion world mourns the loss of the legendary designer. Armani’s timeless designs shaped modern style for decades.

Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian fashion designer, dies at 91. Fashion world mourns the iconic style icon. Photos/X.
Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian fashion designer, dies at 91. Fashion world mourns the iconic style icon. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: September 4, 2025 19:06:52 IST

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, has died, according to the Italian news agency  AGI. She was 91.

His fashion company released a statement on Thursday confirming the death.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in a statement.

Who Was Giorgio Armani?

Armani was a global icon known for modern Italian fashion and style. He was running a fashion business company worth over 2.3 billion euros. 

According to reports, he was unwell for some time. Recently, in June, he dropped out of Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week. It was for the first time in his career that he missed one of his catwalk events.

He was lovingly known as “Re Giorgio” – King Giorgio. According to reports, his funeral chamber will be set up on Saturday and Sunday in Milan.

This will be followed by a private funeral at an unknown date, according to his company.

This is breaking news. Come back for updates.



Tags: Giorgio ArmaniGiorgio Armani DEATHhome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!

LATEST NEWS

BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
BREAKING: Giorgio Armani, Legendary Italian Fashion Designer, Dies at 91

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BREAKING: Giorgio Armani, Legendary Italian Fashion Designer, Dies at 91

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BREAKING: Giorgio Armani, Legendary Italian Fashion Designer, Dies at 91
BREAKING: Giorgio Armani, Legendary Italian Fashion Designer, Dies at 91
BREAKING: Giorgio Armani, Legendary Italian Fashion Designer, Dies at 91
BREAKING: Giorgio Armani, Legendary Italian Fashion Designer, Dies at 91

QUICK LINKS