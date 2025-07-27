Home > Lifestyle > Hariyali Teej Today: Chant These Mantras To Get Your Desired Groom

Hindus across India are celebrating Hariyali Teej today, observing fasts and performing rituals in honour of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women offer prayers for marital bliss and the fulfilment of wishes, following traditional puja and fasting rules throughout the day.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 27, 2025 09:23:00 IST

It is Hariyali Teej today yeah, a festival celebrated in the month of Sawan . All over India, you’ll see women decked out in their brightest green sarees, bangles clinking, hair perfectly done (honestly, it’s like a mini fashion week but with more devotion and less runway drama).

According to the Drik Panchang, the official word is: this year, the Tritiya Tithi of the Sawan month started late at night on July 26 and runs till the same time on July 27. So, if you’re the kind who checks muhurats down to the minute, there you go. 

It’s about Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati getting back together. Big reunion vibes. Married women fast for their husbands’ long lives- classic. Unmarried girls? They’re in it for that dream partner. There’s something weirdly hopeful and sweet about it – like manifesting but with fewer vision boards and more chanting.

Rituals Of Hariyali Teej 

 Most ladies start before sunrise, because apparently, sleep is for the weak. After a good scrub, it’s time to wrap up in green (if you’re not wearing green, are you even celebrating Teej?). Then come the clay idols- Shiva and Parvati, arranged on a little home altar or at the temple if you’re fancy. The fast kicks off with a vow, holding water or rice, looking all solemn. And you can’t skip Lord Ganesha, obviously- he gets his prayers first.

Offerings are a whole shopping list:

Fruits, bel leaves, dhatura (which, fun fact, is mildly toxic, but hey, tradition), clothes, rice, incense. The big moment? Sixteen adornments and sweets for Parvati—because if you’re going to please a goddess, do it with style and sugar. Chanting, stories, a little aarti, and the ritual’s done… well, sort of.

Fasting Rules: 

Fasting rules are strict, let me tell you. Sleeping during the day? Nope. Black clothes? Banned. Nail or haircuts? Save it for another day. Once you start the fast, you can’t just bail halfway it’s all or nothing. Celibacy for the day, too, which makes things extra holy (and probably a bit grumpy, let’s be honest). And don’t forget: keep your hair tied up and your head covered. All that, just to keep the blessings rolling in. 

So yeah, whether you’re married, single, or just tagging along for the sweets, Hariyali Teej is all about faith, tradition, and hoping the universe listens. If nothing else, it’s a beautiful excuse to dress up, connect with your roots, and maybe—just maybe—manifest a little more happiness.

