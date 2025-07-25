Home > Lifestyle > Hariyali Teej 2025: What Is The Significance Of Women Celebrating This Festival In Sawan? Puja Muhurat And Rituals, All You Need To Know

Hariyali Teej 2025 will be celebrated on July 27 during the Sawan month, marking the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Married women will observe fasts, adorn green attire, and pray for marital bliss with traditional rituals and festivities.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 25, 2025 11:57:28 IST

Married women across northern and central India will celebrate Hariyali Teej 2025 on Sunday, July 27, during the sacred Sawan month. The festival, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is one of the most important Teej festivals of the season. Observed on Shravana Shukla Paksha Tritiya, it marks the divine reunion of Shiva and Parvati. The day is filled with rituals, vibrant traditional attire, decorated swings, and prayers for marital bliss. Women observe fasts and participate in festivities with songs and rituals across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, Tithi, and Auspicious Timing

Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 12:11 AM on July 27 and end at 12:11 AM on July 28, 2025. Observers will follow rituals based on local sunrise timings and Panchang. Devotees also refer to the Choghadiya Muhurat to ensure rituals take place during the most auspicious period. Cities and towns across the northern belt will begin preparations days in advance, with markets filled with green sarees, bangles, mehendi, and traditional sweets like Ghewar.

Why Married Women Celebrate Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej celebrates the eternal bond of love, devotion, and togetherness between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Married women observe strict fasts, often without consuming water, and offer prayers for their husband’s longevity and prosperity. It is one of the three prominent Teej festivals in the monsoon cycle — the others being Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. Hariyali Teej falls just two days before Nag Panchami, and its timing in the holy Sawan month makes it spiritually significant in the Hindu calendar.

Traditional Rituals Followed on Hariyali Teej

Women observing the festival wear green sarees, green bangles, and apply henna (mehendi) as a symbol of prosperity and fertility. On this day, many women return to their maternal homes to celebrate with family. Floral swings are decorated in courtyards, and women sing traditional Teej folk songs while enjoying the monsoon air. Celebrations also include prayer gatherings, community events, and cultural functions organized in temples and homes. Many women choose to stay awake all night, chanting prayers and listening to the story of Goddess Parvati’s penance for Lord Shiva.

Sindhara and Other Names of the Festival

Families send Sindhara — gifts of sweets, bangles, henna, and new clothes — to married daughters and their in-laws. For this reason, the festival is also called Sindhara Teej. It is also known as Shravana Teej and Chhoti Teej, differentiating it from Kajari Teej, which falls 15 days later and is also referred to as Badi Teej. Though similar festivals like Gangaur Tritiya and Akha Teej are also observed by women, they are celebrated in different months and do not fall under the Sawan Teej series.

Importance of Sawan Month in Observing Teej Vrat

The Sawan month, marked by the arrival of monsoon (Varsha Ritu), holds a special place in Hindu tradition. This period is considered most auspicious for worshipping Shiva and Parvati. Religious activities like pujas, fasting, and charity during Sawan are believed to bring blessings, remove marital problems, and ensure spiritual growth. Hariyali Teej, falling in this sacred time, gives women an opportunity to express devotion, strengthen family ties, and seek divine protection for their loved ones.

Tags: Hariyali Teej 2025Sawan Teej

