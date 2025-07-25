Smriti Irani Reveals The Reason Of Her Weight Gain, Watch

Union Minister Smriti Irani revealed her favourite food places across India during her appearance on the Rajat Sharma show. When asked about the best cities for food, she began with Amritsar’s famous Kesar Da Dhaba. She also mentioned Shukla Ji ki Chaat Bazaar in Lucknow and said, “Muh me paani aa gaya,” while naming Indore. Irani continued the fun interaction by asking the audience, “Chhappan ke liye kaha jana hai?” referring to Indore’s Chhappan Dukaan. Her light-hearted tone and specific recommendations reflected her deep love for Indian street food.

Best Place To Eat ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’

While continuing her foodie list, Smriti Irani asked the audience who among them was from Delhi. She then shared that if someone wants to eat Gajar ka Halwa, Kalewa in Delhi is the right place. She didn’t stop there Irani also recommended a shop in Gurgaon. She said, “Ishu ki dukaan” in Gurgaon serves the best Doda and also the best samosas with chole. With these suggestions, Irani offered a food map for viewers to follow, touching on local favourites that are loved for their taste and quality.

Smriti Irani Jokes About Her Weight During Food Chat

As the conversation continued, Rajat Sharma said, “Aapko achchi knowledge hai khane ke baare mein,” appreciating Irani’s detailed food suggestions. In response, Irani laughed and replied, “Aise hi thodi na vajan badhaya hai?” The audience responded with laughter and applause, enjoying the Minister’s witty response. Her humorous and relatable comment struck a chord with viewers, showing a lighter side of her personality. The segment ended on a fun note, with both Irani and Sharma smiling over their engaging conversation about food and taste.

