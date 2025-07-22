LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Biden presidency ICICI bank Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > Lifestyle > How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews – Here Is Everything You Need To Know

How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews – Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Delhi’s party scene just got a wellness makeover. Think turmeric instead of tequila, and matcha over martinis. Gen Z isn’t chasing highs, they’re curating vibes. It’s all about clean energy, cozy cafés, and conscious conversations. Who needs a hangover when you’ve got clarity in a cup and calm on tap?

Image Credit - Pinterest
Image Credit - Pinterest

Published By: Tisha Chaudhary
Published: July 22, 2025 16:57:29 IST

Delhi’s social scene is experiencing one of the biggest silent shifts in the city. Out with the cliché neon-lit bars and clanging cocktail glasses, and in with the most colourful, fermented, fizzy, vegan, and probiotic revolution this city has ever seen and you might even be smelling turmeric, matcha, and adaptogenic mushrooms. Yes, you read that correctly! Generation Z today is also the new generation of trendsetters. This generation is partying less, but in place of that are cozy nights spent sipping “wellness lattes” and having tea parties instead of slamming shots. And this is not a trend, it’s a lifestyle shift that is teaching us all that for this conscious generation, good feelings are more worthy than short-lived highs.

The Hangover Is So Last Decade: Prioritizing Mental & Physical Zen

So what’s with the sudden rejection of alcohol? For Gen Z born in a world full of information and anxiety, mental and physical health isn’t a trend, it’s their number one priority. They have seen the long-term consequences of unchecked vices and are now seeking alternatives that fit their all-encompassing wellness journey. The benefits of having a clear head, continuous energy, and really just feeling good the next day, is much more enticing than the temporary buzz and inevitable headache provided by a night of drinking. It’s not that they don’t like the “ick” of a hangover, they’re now seeking the “ahhh of peace”.

The Rise of Sober Socializing

Not only in private homes is this shift happening. The cafes and wellness hubs of Delhi are also witnessing a boom in popularity, emerging as the new social arenas for Gen Z. These arenas are characterized by vibrant atmospheres with no alcohol, where proprietary health goals and good conversations hold supremacy over loud music and liquid courage. This brings changes to the mocktail menu, along with some brilliant innovations in alcohol-free beverages, I must say.

This new, fine crowd is therefore reshaping relaxation and connecting. They show that fun is real, even without intoxication, and that putting well-being first is among the most thrilling lifestyle options one can take. Next time you wonder where all the youngsters hang out, all you have to do is follow that ginger and matcha blend scent only to find them sipping somehow into a better tomorrow!

ALSO READ – Gen Z Is Crushing It: Becomes Home Buyers Sidelining Millennials, How?

Tags: beveragesGen Z lifestylematcha wellness

More News

‘Go F*** Yourself,’ Stephen Colbert Fires At US President Trump For Celebrating ‘The Late Show’ Cancellation
Poonam Pandey Defends Death Hoax To Promote Cervical Cancer Despite Backlash: Jhoot Toh Sabhi Bolte Hai
How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews – Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Jagdeep Dhankhar Collapsed In Garden Three Days Before Resigning As Vice President
Monsoon Hair Care Guide: Try These Easy Home Remedies For Healthy Hair
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Begins Four-Day Visit To Dibrugarh And Tinsukia
GTU Declares Summer Session 2025 Results for UG, PG & Diploma Courses
Explained: How Hunter Biden Impacted Joe Biden’s Presidency
Lisa and Rosé of BLACKPINK Channel Bobby Deol’s Iconic “Jamal Kudu” Move at DEADLINE LA Concert
Women’s Euro 2025 Semi Final: England vs Italy, When And Where To Watch, Match Preview
How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews – Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews – Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews – Here Is Everything You Need To Know
How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews – Here Is Everything You Need To Know
How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews – Here Is Everything You Need To Know
How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews – Here Is Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?