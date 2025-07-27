Home > Lifestyle > Is a comeback of the Trad Daddy necessary? An Examination of Traditional Parenting

Is a comeback of the Trad Daddy necessary? An Examination of Traditional Parenting

This article explores the idea of bringing back traditional fatherhood and conservative parenting. It highlights the value of structure and discipline, while referencing Diana Baumrind’s study to show that balance with warmth leads to the healthiest outcomes for children

Traditional Conservative Parenting
Traditional Conservative Parenting

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 27, 2025 23:13:27 IST

Ways of how to pursue parenting. Many parents today seek friendship with their children, prioritizing open communication and emotional backing. However, some contend that what is lacking is a revival of conventional, strict parenting, the type frequently linked to the “trad daddy.” This approach focuses on establishing clear limits, showing respect, and prioritizing the parent role instead of aiming to be a friend. 

What Is the Meaning of Traditional Conservative Parenting? 

Conventional conservative parenting focuses on establishing firm guidelines and anticipating that children will adhere to them without discussion. It’s the notion that parents serve as the guiding authority who safeguard their children while equipping them for life outside. In contrast to the “friend parent” model, this technique emphasizes discipline, accountability, and respect rather than informal friendship. Parents who adopt this approach believe that children gain from understanding the existence of boundaries and repercussions. It’s not about being strict or unkind but about offering order and consistency. 

Reasons to Think About Reintroducing the Trad Daddy? 

Numerous individuals question whether the more lenient parenting approaches of today are preparing children inadequately for life’s difficulties. Reviving the traditional father figure may involve reinstating clear expectations and instilling respect through steady discipline. It could also aid children in building resilience and self-discipline traits crucial for adulthood. Although balancing strictness with affection is crucial, some specialists believe that excessive permissiveness may create uncertainty regarding limits and leadership. The trad daddy model emphasizes that parenting is not primarily about being a friend, but rather about serving as a dependable guide. 

Diana Baumrind’s 1967 study “Current Patterns of Parental Authority” identified parenting styles, including authoritarian (strict, less warm). She found strict parenting can lower kids’ self-esteem and increase anxiety, while a balanced, supportive approach leads to better emotional and social outcomes.

Ultimately, regardless of whether the trad daddy returns, the essential aspect is to discover a parenting approach that merges love, respect, and well-defined boundaries in a manner that suits every family. 

Also Read: Take Control: Top Tips to Improve Your Menstrual Health, Stay Fresh, and Beat Period Pain Like a Pro

Tags: conservative parentingDiana Baumrindtrad daddytraditional parenting

RELATED News

How Shapewear Went Mainstream: Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Lead the Change
Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi
Online Ludo Scam: Religion Conversion Racket Bursts Involving Pakistani Link
Hariyali Teej Today: Chant These Mantras To Get Your Desired Groom
Fresh Beauty Launches: Lip Oils, Glosses & More from Huda Beauty, Kay Beauty, and Sephora

LATEST NEWS

Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Operations At Alstom’s Savli Facility In Gujarat’s Vadodara
US and EU Strike Last-Minute Trade Deal, Averting Major Tariff Showdown
Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch
India vs England Test: Ravindra Jadeja’s Historic Century, Joins Elite Club With 1000 Runs
Thailand and Cambodia Leaders to Meet in Malaysia to End Deadly Border Conflict – What We Know
UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Held Peacefully Across 75 Districts, Records 42.29% Attendance
CII Urges Central Law For Time-Bound Service Delivery To Businesses, Cites Need For Regulatory Certainty
VinFast Opens First Showroom In India Ahead Of EV Plant Launch, Targets 35 Dealerships By Year-End
EasyJet Flight Diverted After Passenger Claims Bomb Threat, Shouts ‘Death to Trump’
GTRI Urges Caution: India Should Seek Written Clarity in US Trade Deal Talks, Citing Japan And Vietnam Cases
Is a comeback of the Trad Daddy necessary? An Examination of Traditional Parenting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is a comeback of the Trad Daddy necessary? An Examination of Traditional Parenting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is a comeback of the Trad Daddy necessary? An Examination of Traditional Parenting
Is a comeback of the Trad Daddy necessary? An Examination of Traditional Parenting
Is a comeback of the Trad Daddy necessary? An Examination of Traditional Parenting
Is a comeback of the Trad Daddy necessary? An Examination of Traditional Parenting

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?