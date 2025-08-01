Home > Entertainment > Kiara Advani’s Bikini Body for War 2: A Transformation Fueled by Discipline, Not Shortcuts

Kiara Advani’s Bikini Body for War 2: A Transformation Fueled by Discipline, Not Shortcuts

Kiara Advani’s transformation for War 2 focused on clean, protein-rich meals, designed by nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia. Avoiding crash diets, she prioritized strength, hydration, and recovery with structured sleep, balanced macros, and sustainable, disciplined eating.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 1, 2025 07:06:54 IST

Kiara Advani’s journey to achieving her bikini-ready body for War 2 was nothing other than some discipline, precision, and sustainable choices. Kiara’s dietitian, Nicole Linhares Kedia, emphasizes that Kiara “didn’t look for easy ways out” steering clear of extreme diets and opting for a holistic and strength-building strategy.

Kiara Advani’s Protein-Packed Diet: Nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia Reveals Her Clean Eating Plan for Strength and Stamina

Every meal in Kiara’s plan was crafted with exacting attention. Macros were meticulously dialed in: protein intake was increased while maintaining a controlled calorie deficit. Ingredients were measured down to the oil used for cooking and even the grating of Parmesan on her Buddha bowl.

Her day started with some protein pancakes crafted from oat and walnut flours, protein powder, maple syrup (or monk fruit), and water, adorned with fresh berries and homemade hazelnut butter. This morning routine was essential for energy and fullness.

Lunches and dinners were mostly lean protein—grilled chicken or chicken curry—alongside nutrient-rich sides like asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, edamame pesto, hummus, and vegetable crudités. Meals were light but sufficient to support her training routine.

One of Kiara’s favourite post-workout snacks was sattu chaas, a traditional Indian protein drink made from roasted Bengal gram flour with cumin and coriander—a perfect hydration and recovery boost.

No Crash Diets: How Kiara Advani Prioritized Recovery, Balance, and Long-Term Discipline for War 2

As the bikini shoot in Tuscany and Rome approached, the diet plan included gradual adjustments in fiber, sodium, and water intake—with no extreme cutting or dehydration—ensuring her energy levels remained stable throughout long shoot days.

Recovery played a vital role: with a structured sleep–wake cycle, Kiara maintained an early bedtime, often by 8 pm, to regulate metabolism, mood, and energy for her demanding schedule.

Ultimately, what made her transformation unique was its foundation in discipline, not deprivation. Every meal was purposeful, every ingredient intentional—and every day balanced strength with nourishment.

