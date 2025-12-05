Meet UPSC 2024 Topper: Shakti Dubey Secures AIR 1 In Her Fifth Attempt After Four Consecutive Failures, Emerges As An Inspiring Success Story

The Union Public Service Commission declared the Civil Services Examination 2024 results on April 22, 2025, and the top rank went once again to a female candidate.

Shakti Dubey secured All India Rank 1 and emerged as the UPSC Topper 2024. She completed a long and challenging journey filled with determination and consistent effort. Her result inspired thousands of aspirants across the country, as she showed how dedication and discipline can turn years of preparation into remarkable success.

Shakti Dubey’s Early Life and Education

Shakti comes from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a city known for its cultural and academic strength. She completed her schooling in the city and later earned a degree in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad.

She then completed her Master’s degree in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University in 2018. Even with a strong background in science, she felt a growing desire to serve society in a meaningful way. This motivated her to shift her focus towards the UPSC Civil Services Examination and begin a new chapter of preparation.

Her UPSC Journey and Success After Five Attempts

Shakti started preparing for the UPSC exam in 2018 and appeared five times. She faced several setbacks, including failing the preliminary exam three times. In her fourth attempt, she cleared both prelims and mains but did not make the final list. She continued preparing and attempted the exam again with full confidence.

In her fifth attempt, she cleared all three stages- Prelims, Mains, and Interview- and secured Rank 1. She selected Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject and studied under the guidance of Vajiram & Ravi, where she also mentored other aspirants.

Answer Writing Skills That Helped Her Excel

Shakti’s answer sheets from the UPSC Mains 2024 exam are now seen as examples for aspirants across India. Her answers reflect good structure, strong arguments, and effective use of keywords.

She used clear language, presented logical analysis, and stayed focused on the demand of each question. These qualities helped her earn high marks and secure the top position. Her journey shows that steady progress, smart preparation, and trust in one’s abilities can lead to success, even after several setbacks.

Must Read: Ratan Tata’s Step Mother And Lakme Founder – Simone Tata Passes Away At 95, All You Need To Know