WATCH | Moment When Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s Teeth Fell Out Live On Stage, Video Goes Viral

A shocking on-stage moment from the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 pageant has gone viral after contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s dental veneers slipped off during her live introduction. The incident, caught on camera, quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention and reactions.

Kamolwan Chanago Unexpected Moment During Live Introduction

The incident took place during a preliminary round of the pageant when Kamolwan Chanago, representing Pathum Thani, was introducing herself on stage. Midway through her speech, her false teeth suddenly fell out in front of the audience, turning the moment into an unexpected spectacle.

Despite the situation, she did not leave the stage or panic.

Quick Recovery Earns Applause

Instead of stopping her performance, Kamolwan briefly turned away from the cameras, fixed her veneers, and continued her introduction without breaking her flow. Her calm response drew loud applause from the audience. She went on to complete her ramp walk, striking poses and smiling confidently, as if nothing had happened.

Her handling of the situation became the highlight of the moment.

Kamolwan Chanago’s Video Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

The clip of the incident was widely shared online, gaining massive views within hours.

During the Miss Thailand pageant, contestant Kamolwan Chanago found herself at the center of an unexpected viral moment when her false teeth fell out live on stage during her presentation. The incident, caught on camera in front of a large audience, spread rapidly across social… pic.twitter.com/VCZvBjZLKI — Posh Blog (@mrs_omoh) March 27, 2026

Social media users praised her confidence and presence of mind, with many calling it one of the most memorable pageant moments. Some also expressed sympathy, noting how difficult such situations can be on a public stage.

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