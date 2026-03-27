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Home > Lifestyle News > WATCH | Moment When Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s Teeth Fell Out Live On Stage, Video Goes Viral

WATCH | Moment When Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s Teeth Fell Out Live On Stage, Video Goes Viral

A shocking on-stage moment from the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 pageant has gone viral after contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s dental veneers slipped off during her live introduction. The incident, caught on camera, quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention and reactions.

Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant Kamolwan Chanago Goes Viral After Dental Veneers Fall Out Live On Stage During Her Speech (Pic Credits: X)
Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant Kamolwan Chanago Goes Viral After Dental Veneers Fall Out Live On Stage During Her Speech (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 27, 2026 12:03:59 IST

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WATCH | Moment When Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s Teeth Fell Out Live On Stage, Video Goes Viral

A shocking on-stage moment from the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 pageant has gone viral after contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s dental veneers slipped off during her live introduction. The incident, caught on camera, quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention and reactions.

Kamolwan Chanago Unexpected Moment During Live Introduction

The incident took place during a preliminary round of the pageant when Kamolwan Chanago, representing Pathum Thani, was introducing herself on stage. Midway through her speech, her false teeth suddenly fell out in front of the audience, turning the moment into an unexpected spectacle.

Despite the situation, she did not leave the stage or panic.

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Quick Recovery Earns Applause

Instead of stopping her performance, Kamolwan briefly turned away from the cameras, fixed her veneers, and continued her introduction without breaking her flow. Her calm response drew loud applause from the audience. She went on to complete her ramp walk, striking poses and smiling confidently, as if nothing had happened.

Her handling of the situation became the highlight of the moment.

Kamolwan Chanago’s Video Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

The clip of the incident was widely shared online, gaining massive views within hours.

Social media users praised her confidence and presence of mind, with many calling it one of the most memorable pageant moments. Some also expressed sympathy, noting how difficult such situations can be on a public stage.

ALSO READ: Happy Maha Navami 2026 Wishes: 35+ Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status Ideas & Greetings To Share With Your Friends and Family In English and Hindi

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Tags: beauty pageant newshome-hero-pos-9Kamolwan ChanagoMiss Grand Thailand 2026Miss Grand Thailand 2026 contestantThailand beauty contestveneers fall on stageviral pageant video

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WATCH | Moment When Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s Teeth Fell Out Live On Stage, Video Goes Viral

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WATCH | Moment When Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s Teeth Fell Out Live On Stage, Video Goes Viral

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WATCH | Moment When Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s Teeth Fell Out Live On Stage, Video Goes Viral
WATCH | Moment When Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s Teeth Fell Out Live On Stage, Video Goes Viral
WATCH | Moment When Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s Teeth Fell Out Live On Stage, Video Goes Viral
WATCH | Moment When Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant Kamolwan Chanago’s Teeth Fell Out Live On Stage, Video Goes Viral

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