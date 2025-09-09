7 Natural Plants to Keep Flies Away from Your House Instantly

Flies can easily invade your home, especially during the summer months. Not only can they be very irritating, but they also carry germs and bacteria, especially around food and children. While chemical repellents and sprays might work, they aren’t safe for health. Luckily, there are certain plants that have strong gragrances and properties that flies simply hate. Here are 7 plants that you can add to your home or garden to keep these insects away from your personal space.

Basil

Basil is not only great for cooking but also an effective fly repellent. Its aroma makes it ideal for planting near entrances, patios, or outdoor dining areas, and drives them away instantly. You can harvest basil for cooking, which will give you additional benefits for making tasty dishes.

Lavender

Lavender is widely famous for its soothing fragrance, but it’s not that calming for flies. Growing lavender near doors or windows can prevent flies from entering your home. Brushing the leaves helps release their essential oils, making them more effective at repelling flies while also filling your outdoor space with a delightful scent.

Mint

Mint leaves contain a strong menthol smell that flies don’t like. You can plant mint in pots or even crush the leaves and place them around the house to keep flies and other pests away. You can also enjoy fresh mint leaves in your chai and detox waters.

Marigolds

Marigolds are garden plants known for their strong scent, which repels flies, mosquitoes, and other pests. They release a fragrance that deters natural insects. As they are easy to grow, you can also plant them around vegetable gardens to protect your crops naturally without chemicals.

Rosemary

Rosemary is not only useful in the kitchen but also keeps the flies away. Rosemary thrives in sunlight, and its woody scent makes it difficult for flies to stay nearby. Beyond its pest-control benefits, rosemary attracts pollinators such as bees and butterflies when in bloom, adding beauty and biodiversity to your garden.

Lemongrass

Lemongrass contains citronella, a well-known natural insect repellent. You can plant them in pots around the house or garden, which helps keep flies and mosquitoes away. Its long stalks can be used in cooking, particularly in Asian-inspired dishes, providing both a natural pest deterrent and a culinary herb.

Bay Leaves

Bay leaf plants give off a strong scent that drives flies away. You can plant these leaves indoors or sprinkle dried bay leaves around corners to make your home fly-free.