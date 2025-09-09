LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > 7 Natural Plants to Keep Flies Away from Your House Instantly

7 Natural Plants to Keep Flies Away from Your House Instantly

Flies can easily invade your home, especially during the summer months. Not only can they be very irritating, but they also carry germs and bacteria, especially around food and children. Luckily, there are certain plants that have strong gragrances and properties that flies simply hate. Here are 7 plants that you can add to your home or garden to keep these insects away from your personal space.

Lemongrass contains citronella, a well-known natural insect repellent. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
Lemongrass contains citronella, a well-known natural insect repellent. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 9, 2025 16:58:04 IST

Flies can easily invade your home, especially during the summer months. Not only can they be very irritating, but they also carry germs and bacteria, especially around food and children. While chemical repellents and sprays might work, they aren’t safe for health. Luckily, there are certain plants that have strong gragrances and properties that flies simply hate. Here are 7 plants that you can add to your home or garden to keep these insects away from your personal space. 

Basil 

Basil is not only great for cooking but also an effective fly repellent. Its aroma makes it ideal for planting near entrances, patios, or outdoor dining areas, and drives them away instantly. You can harvest basil for cooking, which will give you additional benefits for making tasty dishes. 

Lavender 

Lavender is widely famous for its soothing fragrance, but it’s not that calming for flies. Growing lavender near doors or windows can prevent flies from entering your home. Brushing the leaves helps release their essential oils, making them more effective at repelling flies while also filling your outdoor space with a delightful scent.

7 Natural Plants to Keep Flies Away from Your House Instantly

Mint 

Mint leaves contain a strong menthol smell that flies don’t like. You can plant mint in pots or even crush the leaves and place them around the house to keep flies and other pests away. You can also enjoy fresh mint leaves in your chai and detox waters. 

Marigolds 

Marigolds are garden plants known for their strong scent, which repels flies, mosquitoes, and other pests. They release a fragrance that deters natural insects. As they are easy to grow, you can also plant them around vegetable gardens to protect your crops naturally without chemicals.

Rosemary 

Rosemary is not only useful in the kitchen but also keeps the flies away. Rosemary thrives in sunlight, and its woody scent makes it difficult for flies to stay nearby. Beyond its pest-control benefits, rosemary attracts pollinators such as bees and butterflies when in bloom, adding beauty and biodiversity to your garden.

7 Natural Plants to Keep Flies Away from Your House Instantly

Lemongrass 

Lemongrass contains citronella, a well-known natural insect repellent. You can plant them in pots around the house or garden, which helps keep flies and mosquitoes away. Its long stalks can be used in cooking, particularly in Asian-inspired dishes, providing both a natural pest deterrent and a culinary herb.

Bay Leaves 

Bay leaf plants give off a strong scent that drives flies away. You can plant these leaves indoors or sprinkle dried bay leaves around corners to make your home fly-free.

Tags: aromatic plantsessential oil plantsfliesfly repelling plantsfly-free homeherbs to repel flieshome garden plantsindoor plants for flieskeep flies awaymosquito and fly repellent plantsnatural fly repellentsnatural pest controlorganic fly controloutdoor plants for fliesplants that repel flies

RELATED News

How To Make Rice Water Ice Cubes For Glass Skin Glow Naturally At Home
Working Less, Earning More? See Which Countries Let Employees Work Just 4 Days a Week
3 Million Plus Cheaters In India? Here Is India’s Growing Extra Marital App, Free For Women, Allows To…
19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal
Gen Z Women In Mumbai Are Freezing Their Eggs: The New Trend And What It Means

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Punjab, meets affected in Gurdaspur
EU Commissioners to visit India on Sept 12-13 for FTA talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
Nepal: Will Former King Gyanendra Shah Be Next PM? How Rich He Is, His Indian Connection
Three Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Siachen Avalanche, Rescue Efforts Continue
Himachal Pradesh Flood Disaster: Financial Assistance Of Rs 1500 Crore Announced By Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Is Manoj Bajpayee Upset With Close Friend Anurag Kashyap Over His Anger And Stubbornness? ‘He’s Made Too Many Enemies…’
Nepal Crisis Worsens; Airport Shut Down as Mob Enters Parliament, Major Buildings Torched
Here’s Why NTR Is The Most Admired Actor In Indian Cinema?
Inside the World’s Most Expensive City to Live in 2025
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025: The Time When Google Confused Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan with Anushka Sharma’s Husband
7 Natural Plants to Keep Flies Away from Your House Instantly

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Natural Plants to Keep Flies Away from Your House Instantly

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Natural Plants to Keep Flies Away from Your House Instantly
7 Natural Plants to Keep Flies Away from Your House Instantly
7 Natural Plants to Keep Flies Away from Your House Instantly
7 Natural Plants to Keep Flies Away from Your House Instantly

QUICK LINKS