Sawan 2025 Begins: All You Need To Know About Kanwar Yatra Dates, Rituals And Guidelines

The sacred month of Sawan, also known as Shravana, begins on July 11, 2025, and will continue until August 9, 2025. This period is considered one of the holiest times in Hinduism and is entirely dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and perform various rituals during this month. The spiritual observances during Sawan are meant to seek divine blessings, and the Kanwar Yatra, one of the largest religious pilgrimages in India, takes place during this time.

Kanwar Yatra 2025 Begins On July 11, To Conclude On Sawan Shivratri

In 2025, the Kanwar Yatra will begin on July 11 and will conclude on July 23, coinciding with the celebration of Sawan Shivratri. During this yatra, kanwariyas carry holy water, mostly from the River Ganga, in decorated bamboo structures known as kanwars. They travel to major Shiva temples, including those in Haridwar, Kedarnath, Gaumukh, Varanasi, and Deoghar, to perform jalabhishek on the Shivling. In several regions, devotees continue this ritual throughout the Sawan month.

Origin and Significance of Kanwar Yatra: Mythology and Beliefs

Kanwar Yatra holds deep mythological and spiritual significance. According to Hindu belief, Lord Parshuram was the first to perform the yatra, offering Ganga water to a Shivling. This ritual is now widely followed, and it is believed that completing the Kanwar Yatra washes away sins and grants peace and prosperity. Devotees observe strict discipline, fast, practice celibacy, and travel on foot. The yatra is considered equivalent in merit to performing the Ashwamedha Yagna.

Kanwar Yatra Route And Logistics In 2025: States Prepare for Pilgrims

During the Kanwar Yatra, pilgrims first visit a holy river, often the Ganga, to collect water, and then walk to nearby Shiva temples to offer it. The route spans across several Indian states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi. To ensure smooth movement, traffic police and local authorities designate specific routes and manage crowd control. The pilgrimage is coordinated to maintain order and safety for lakhs of participating devotees.

Kanwar Yatra Guidelines 2025: Essential Dos and Don’ts For Devotees

To maintain order and respect during the Kanwar Yatra, officials have outlined essential dos and don’ts for devotees:

Follow the designated travel route as directed by authorities.

Wear clean clothes and maintain mental purity throughout the journey.

Avoid placing the kanwar directly on the ground; use stands or trees.

Carry a small bottle of Gangajal to purify oneself after urination.

Refrain from smoking, eating onion or garlic, or consuming intoxicants.

Avoid harming any living being, including humans, animals, or plants.

Must Read: Sawan 2025 Begins Today! History, Significance And Rituals Of Sawan Ka Somwar