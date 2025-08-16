Statement Suits, Lehengas and Shararas Steal the Spotlight this festive season

As the wedding and festive season fast approaches, fashion enthusiasts are already on the lookout for the season’s must-have pieces. This year, it’s all about going bold and beautiful with statement suits, dramatic lehengas and elegant shararas that command attention and exude confidence.

Designers across the country are embracing a return to rich tradition, fused with a modern edge. Think embroidered jackets paired with cigarette pants, metallic tones, exaggerated sleeves, and asymmetrical cuts statement suits are no longer just minimal and tailored, but flamboyant and unforgettable. These ensembles are perfect for pre-wedding events like sangeets or cocktail nights, offering the right blend of comfort and couture.

On the bridal and bridesmaid front, statement lehengas remain the centerpiece of the season. This year’s collections are heavy on intricate zardozi, mirror work, and digital prints with vibrant color palettes. From traditional reds and maroons to unconventional hues like pistachio green, champagne gold, and powder blue, the lehenga is being reimagined for the modern Indian woman who values both opulence and individuality. Designers such as Manish Malhotra, Falguni Shane Peacock, and Anita Dongre are already setting the tone with their larger-than-life creations.

Meanwhile, shararas are making a strong comeback as a versatile festive staple. Paired with short kurtis or long jackets, they offer a regal silhouette perfect for mehendis and Diwali parties alike. Fabrics like silk, velvet, and organza, often adorned with pearl embellishments and gota patti, are dominating this segment.

With a clear trend towards personalization, shoppers are also turning to bespoke tailoring, mix-and-match separates, and sustainable fabrics. Accessories are going maximalist too, oversized earrings, statement potlis, and embroidered juttis are key to completing the look.

This season celebrates individuality, grandeur, and unapologetic glamour. Whether you’re the bride, part of the entourage, or a guest, now is the time to invest in pieces that make a statement and leave a lasting impression.

Let the celebrations begin in style.

