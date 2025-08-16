LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Statement Suits, Lehengas and Shararas Steal the Spotlight this festive season

Statement Suits, Lehengas and Shararas Steal the Spotlight this festive season

This year’s collections are heavy on intricate zardozi, mirror work, and digital prints with vibrant color palettes. From traditional reds and maroons to unconventional hues like pistachio green, champagne gold, and powder blue, the lehenga is being reimagined for the modern Indian woman who values both opulence and individuality.

Statement Suits, Lehengas and Shararas Steal the Spotlight this festive season

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 16, 2025 22:40:21 IST

As the wedding and festive season fast approaches, fashion enthusiasts are already on the lookout for the season’s must-have pieces. This year, it’s all about going bold and beautiful with statement suits, dramatic lehengas and elegant shararas that command attention and exude confidence.

Designers across the country are embracing a return to rich tradition, fused with a modern edge. Think embroidered jackets paired with cigarette pants, metallic tones, exaggerated sleeves, and asymmetrical cuts statement suits are no longer just minimal and tailored, but flamboyant and unforgettable. These ensembles are perfect for pre-wedding events like sangeets or cocktail nights, offering the right blend of comfort and couture.

On the bridal and bridesmaid front, statement lehengas remain the centerpiece of the season. This year’s collections are heavy on intricate zardozi, mirror work, and digital prints with vibrant color palettes. From traditional reds and maroons to unconventional hues like pistachio green, champagne gold, and powder blue, the lehenga is being reimagined for the modern Indian woman who values both opulence and individuality. Designers such as Manish Malhotra, Falguni Shane Peacock, and Anita Dongre are already setting the tone with their larger-than-life creations.

Meanwhile, shararas are making a strong comeback as a versatile festive staple. Paired with short kurtis or long jackets, they offer a regal silhouette perfect for mehendis and Diwali parties alike. Fabrics like silk, velvet, and organza, often adorned with pearl embellishments and gota patti, are dominating this segment.

With a clear trend towards personalization, shoppers are also turning to bespoke tailoring, mix-and-match separates, and sustainable fabrics. Accessories are going maximalist too, oversized earrings, statement potlis, and embroidered juttis are key to completing the look.

This season celebrates individuality, grandeur, and unapologetic glamour. Whether you’re the bride, part of the entourage, or a guest, now is the time to invest in pieces that make a statement and leave a lasting impression.

Let the celebrations begin in style.

Also Read: 5 Epic Weekend Getaways from Delhi You NEED to Explore, Here’s The Guide!

Tags: fashionFestive SeasonStatement SuitsTrendy clothes

RELATED News

7 Everyday Parenting Habits To Improve Your Child’s Mental Well Being
Unlock The Power of Sabudana Chivda: Benefits, Nutrition, and More
Are You Letting Body Shaming Define You? Here’s How You Can Fight Back
Dreaming Of A Destination Wedding? Discover Secrets To Celebrate In Style Without Overspending
At 44, What Secret Foods Keep Kareena Kapoor Khan Glowing, Fit, And Ageless?

LATEST NEWS

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Nagaon District; Tremors Felt Across Region
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Statement Suits, Lehengas and Shararas Steal the Spotlight this festive season

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Statement Suits, Lehengas and Shararas Steal the Spotlight this festive season

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Statement Suits, Lehengas and Shararas Steal the Spotlight this festive season
Statement Suits, Lehengas and Shararas Steal the Spotlight this festive season
Statement Suits, Lehengas and Shararas Steal the Spotlight this festive season
Statement Suits, Lehengas and Shararas Steal the Spotlight this festive season

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?