Home > Lifestyle > 5 Epic Weekend Getaways from Delhi You NEED to Explore, Here’s The Guide!

Get out of the bustling madness of Delhi for an electrifying weekend! Ditch the work because it's time to relax and have fun, here's the perfectly curated getaway list for you. Grab your gang and hit the roads!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 15, 2025 20:14:10 IST

A long week of  hard work deserves a weekend escape, and we’re here to offer you a refreshing escape plan from the hustle of Delhi. All these destinations are easily accessible, light on your pocket, and worthy of a rejuvenating couple of days, allowing relaxation and adventure. 

Weekend escapes are less a matter of choices and more a matter of refreshment and our perfectly curated list will allow you to choose a perfect retreat. Here’s a pick of five destinations, over which we have laid much love, so you can start making plans for a weekend to remember.

1. Sariska Tiger Reserve

Distance: 200 km (4-5 hours’ drive)
Situated in Alwar, Rajasthan, the  Sariska Tiger Reserve is an ideal choice for all wildlife lovers. Jungle life is seen amongst rugged Aravali hills including tigers, leopards, and deer. For a dash of history, you can visit the ancient Kankwari Fort and Pandupol Temple. One night should be perfect, book your jungle safari in advance. Best suited for, Nature lovers and adventure seekers.

2. Bharatpur

Distance: 180 km (3-4 hours’ drive)
Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, a World Heritage Site, is a birdwatcher’s heaven. If lucky, one could set sights on migratory birds, namely Siberian cranes. Next, visit Lohagarh Fort for some history. Budget hotels and homesteads are present around here. Best for: Birding and a piece of history for a quiet escape.

3. Mussoorie

Distance: 290 km (6-7 hours’ drive)
Mussoorie aka Queen of Hills, offers glorious views of the Doon Valley. The itinerary includes Mall Road, Kempty Falls, and trekking to Gun Hill. This peaceful place and nearby Landour, is the best place to explore within budget. Best for, families and couples wanting good weather and beautiful scenery.

4. Shimla

Distance: 340 km (7-8 hours’ drive)
Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is one of the oldest hill stations. Strolling along the Ridge with colonial architecture at Christ Church and shopping at Lakkar Bazaar is enchanting. Heritage mentioned or money guesthouses may furnish with your accommodation. Best for: People yearning for a vibrant, intoxicating hill-station experience.

5. Rishikesh

Distance: 240 km (5-6 hours drive)
If you want to unpack stress and unlock your inner spirituality, what’s better then Rishikesh. Ganges is always there to welcome you, offering the Ganga Aarti and you can also try rafting. Go for yoga to feel the spiritual calmness and seek adventure,

These destinations provide a multitude of experiences for a quick getaway from Delhi. Each has unique offerings from wildlife to history to mountain serenity. Once you pick your escape, do pre-book accommodations and activities to chandelier your weekend. Pack light, hit the road, and recharge!

