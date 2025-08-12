LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Escaping Delhi This Independence Day? These 10 Getaways Are Exactly What You Need

Independence Day 2025 Weekend Plans: Escape Delhi's chaos this Independence Day weekend with these 10 perfect getaways. From peaceful hill stations like Lansdowne and Kasauli to cultural gems like Jaipur and Neemrana, find adventure, history, and serenity just a few hours away. Breathe easy, explore, and recharge.

10 spots near Delhi where you can actually breathe, chill, and have some fun
Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 12, 2025 13:05:00 IST

Independence Day 2025 Weekend Plans: Delhi can be a total nightmare sometimes. The noise, the traffic you get it. If you’re done with that shit and need a proper break this Independence Day weekend, here are 10 spots near Delhi where you can actually breathe, chill, and have some fun.

10 Best Weekend Getaways Near Delhi for the Independence Day Break 

1. Jaipur
The Pink City’s not just for history nerds. It’s got badass forts, markets where you can haggle like a pro, and food that’ll wreck your diet, in the best way possible. A few hours’ drive and you’re living like royalty, for real.

2. Rishikesh
Want peace? Yoga by the river. Want adventure? White-water rafting that’ll scare the crap out of you—in a good way. Rishikesh is where hippies meet adrenaline junkies, and you’re gonna love it.

3. Lansdowne
If you want to get away from every damn person, Lansdowne is your go-to. Pine trees, empty streets, a lake to paddle on, and zero noise. Perfect for when you want to just be and not deal with anyone.

4. Agra
Sure, the Taj Mahal is Insta-famous for a reason, but the city’s also full of rich history and killer food. Hit the forts, eat the street food, and maybe skip the crowds early morning.

5. Neemrana
Imagine staying in a fort, swimming in a pool with a view that makes your Instagram jealous, and having a cocktail at sunset. Neemrana is fancy as hell and totally worth it.

6. Jim Corbett
Got a thing for wild animals? Corbett lets you chase tigers (literally on a safari). It’s raw, it’s real, and it’s badass nature therapy.

7. Kuchesar Fort
A heritage hotel in a freaking old fort with lots of green fields around. Quiet, cozy, and perfect if you want to unplug without going far.

8. Madhogarh Fort
Think foggy hills, old-school charm, and a break from reality. Madhogarh is like Mussoorie’s chill little cousin.

9. Surajkund
Mostly quiet, cultural, and surrounded by hills. Great if you want something lowkey but still cool.

10. Kasauli
Small hill station with colonial vibes, cozy cafés, and mornings wrapped in mist. Ideal if you want to slow down and actually enjoy the moment.

Pack your bag, get out of Delhi’s madness, and go live a little this Independence Day weekend. You’re not gonna regret it.

Also Read: Independence Day 2025: Patriotic Web-Series To Watch

Tags: Independence Day tripsnear DelhiTravel Indiaweekend getaways

