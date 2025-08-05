LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Think Celebrity Beauty Brands Are Just Hype? These 5 Might Change Your Mind

Five celebrities Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Jessica Alba—have built beauty brands that go beyond the hype. From clean skincare to inclusive makeup, they’ve created products people trust and love, making a real impact in the beauty industry.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 5, 2025 15:08:28 IST

Beauty isn’t just about trying to cover up stuff anymore. It’s about feeling good, being yourself, and actually finding products that don’t suck. These five celebs totally get that, and that’s why their brands are huge  people actually trust them because they’re real.

From Famous to Formulated: Celebs Who Took Over the Beauty Aisle

First on the list is Selena Gomez with Rare Beauty. She’s not focused on perfection she’s focused on accepting your true self. Her products are simple to use, inclusive, effective  and empower you to feel confident while embracing your true self. It’s uplifting to witness a brand that values mental health as highly as cosmetics.

Next is Hailey Bieber, who is subtly transforming skincare with Rhode. Her range appears straightforward and effortless yet impactful free from unusual components, just elements that moisturize and enhance your skin’s natural radiance. It’s ideal if you want to maintain a subtle approach while still achieving outcomes.

Certainly, Rihanna transformed the beauty industry with Fenty Beauty. Do you recall when her foundation arrived in around 50 shades? Complete game changer. And she kept going Fenty Skin remains authentic with products suitable for all skin tones and types. Rihanna’s brands demonstrate that diversity and quality can coexist effectively.

Kylie Jenner stays on top of trends with Kylie Cosmetics. Her makeup is vivid, playful, and constantly changing, while her skincare aims to maintain your skin’s freshness and radiance every day. She’s achieved the perfect harmony of elegance and concern.

Finally, Jessica Alba has been a champion of clean beauty for years through The Honest Company. Her offerings focus on safety and clarity no dubious elements, just reliable skincare and cosmetics you can depend on. It’s a beauty that brings joy both internally and externally.

These celebrities didn’t merely endorse products they truly care. And that’s the reason why individuals return consistently

Also Read: Selena Gomez Teams Up with Love Island Winner Amaya Papaya for Limited-Edition Fragrance

Tags: hailey bieberjessica albaKYLIE JENNERrihannaselena gomez

