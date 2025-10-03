LIVE TV
Too many apples at home? Make these quick and easy apple tartlets

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 3, 2025 21:40:08 IST

Berlin (dpa) – If you have an endless supply of apples piling up at home, why not try making some small, handy apple tarts? They are quick and easy to prepare. This recipe – from Germany's Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producers (BVEO) – has a prep time of only 20 to 30 minutes, with an additional 20 minutes for baking. What makes things quick is using ready-made puff pastry from the supermarket's fridge section. Ingredients for 16 apple tartlets with hazelnut cream 2 rolls of puff pastry (refrigerated section) 50 g butter 160 g ground hazelnuts 120 g sugar 2 pinches of cinnamon 2 small eggs (room temperature) 5 apples 1 egg yolk sliced hazelnuts cinnamon and sugar for sprinkling Preparation Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan-assisted) and line two baking trays with baking paper. Melt the butter in a saucepan and let it cool slightly. Mix the ground hazelnuts, sugar, cinnamon and eggs with the melted butter to create a cream. Roll out the puff pastry and cut out circles approximately 10×10 cm in size. (Save the leftover pastry for decoration.) Spread the hazelnut cream in the centre of the pastry circles, leaving a 1 cm border around the edges. Wash, dry, halve and core the apples. Slice the apple quarters thinly and arrange them like a fan in the centre of the hazelnut cream. Alternatively, slice the apples whole and use cookie cutters (eg. heart shapes) to create decorative pieces. Decorate the edges with the leftover puff pastry (eg. shaped into small balls), brush with beaten egg yolk and sprinkle with sliced hazelnuts. Dust the apples with cinnamon and sugar. Bake on the middle rack of the oven for about 20 minutes until golden brown. Let cool briefly and enjoy immediately. These apple tartlets are perfect for a quick treat or to impress guests with minimal effort! The following information is not intended for publication dpa/tmn cwg yyzz n1 amc

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 9:40 PM IST
