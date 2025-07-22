LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Christian Horner Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News genz Christian Horner Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News genz Christian Horner Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News genz Christian Horner Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News genz
Live TV
TRENDING |
Christian Horner Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News genz Christian Horner Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News genz Christian Horner Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News genz Christian Horner Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News genz
Home > Lifestyle > Toxic Masculinity in Love: From Control to Gaslighting — How to Spot It, Survive It, and Leave It

Toxic Masculinity in Love: From Control to Gaslighting — How to Spot It, Survive It, and Leave It

Toxic masculinity in relationships often hides behind control and emotional manipulation. This piece explores the subtle red flags, from gaslighting to isolation, and offers empowering steps to break free and reclaim emotional safety and self-respect.

A Visual Representation of Toxic Masculinity (Photo: Pinterest)
A Visual Representation of Toxic Masculinity (Photo: Pinterest)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 13:51:52 IST

Love, at its core, ought to resemble a safe haven  not a quiet war zone. Still, numerous individuals end up in relationships that gradually stifle them, masked by charm, defensiveness, or fabricated toughness. Toxic masculinity seldom reveals itself dramatically. It frequently appears subtly  in minor, everyday power seizures. A remark regarding your outfit. A glance at your phone. A delicate change in authority regarding whom you encounter, what you express, how you experience emotions. 

Identifying Toxic Masculinity: When Manipulation and Domination Become Standard 

Reflect on this: Does your partner often question your emotions with comments such as “You’re too sensitive” or “You’re overreacting”? Do they attempt to keep you away from your loved ones or make choices for you without your input and make excuses later or demean your capability to suggest things? These are typical indicators of toxic masculinity.



 Even more troubling, the emotional abuse termed gaslighting can make you question your own recollections and mental state. Gaslighting is getting blamed for something you didn’t do just because you questioned your partner for his mistake. If you frequently feel anxious, walking cautiously, or trapped in a “fight or flight” mode, it’s a clear warning signal. 



Liberating Yourself: Ways to Safeguard Your Well-Being and Take Back Your Life 

Breaking free from toxic masculinity requires bravery, but it is achievable and essential. Contact individuals you have faith in. Journal or document events aids in understanding the trend and bolsters your determination and will help you understand the pattern. Carefully plan your departure, particularly if you sense danger.



Keep in mind that deciding to walk away isn’t failure; it’s about taking back your strength and tranquility. Recovery won’t occur instantly, but each move away from toxicity leads you nearer to self-respect, joy, and genuine love. 

Identifying toxic masculinity is the initial step toward dismantling its influence. Have faith in your instincts; they’re more powerful than you realize. 

Also Read: Coldplay Kiss-Cam Survival Guide: How to Dodge PDA and Avoid Getting Caught Red-Handed (Or Lip-Locked!)

Tags: Emotional Abuse AwarenessgaslightingPsychologyRelationship Red Flags

More News

Viral Video of Newlywed Couple’s ‘Honor Killing’ in Pakistan Sparks Outrage, 11 Arrested
ISRO Gears Up to Launch NISAR Satellite with NASA On July 30: Key Facts, Objectives and All You Need to Know
Zak Brown Reacts To Christian Horner’s Exit, Points To Ongoing Drama
8th Pay Commission: Employees Hope For 13% Hike, Govt Braces For ₹3 Lakh Crore Bill Ahead- Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Day After VP Resignation, Home Ministry Notifies: Rajya Sabha Informed
Parliament Monsoon Session Adjourned: Rs 2.5 Lakh A Minute Down The Drain, How Parliament Tantrums Eat Your Money
‘Wishing Him Good Health’, Says PM Modi On Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation
‘Consumer Is The King’: SC Refuses To Interfere With UP Govt’s QR Code Order On Kanwar Yatra Route
Delhi Monsoon Rains Spark Social Media Frenzy Over Flooded Streets, Metro Chaos
‘Prevention Is Better Than Cure’: Rakesh Roshan Reveals Recently Discovered Life-Threatening Heart Blockages
Toxic Masculinity in Love: From Control to Gaslighting — How to Spot It, Survive It, and Leave It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toxic Masculinity in Love: From Control to Gaslighting — How to Spot It, Survive It, and Leave It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Toxic Masculinity in Love: From Control to Gaslighting — How to Spot It, Survive It, and Leave It
Toxic Masculinity in Love: From Control to Gaslighting — How to Spot It, Survive It, and Leave It
Toxic Masculinity in Love: From Control to Gaslighting — How to Spot It, Survive It, and Leave It
Toxic Masculinity in Love: From Control to Gaslighting — How to Spot It, Survive It, and Leave It

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?