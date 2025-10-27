Two signs to look for in order to pick a perfectly ripe pomegranate

Bonn (dpa) – Whether a pomegranate is bright red or a pale beige-reddish colour says nothing about how ripe it is. But if you are new to buying the fruit, you can recognise whether they are ripe by a further sign: a rough, leathery skin and a clearly dry blossom end, says Germany's Federal Centre for Nutrition (BZfE). Stains on the leathery skin are not a warning sign Stains on the skin should not deter you, however, as they are not a warning sign. But the fruit should not have any soft spots, as this may indicate that it is already rotten inside. The pomegranate owes its particularly long shelf life, up to several months, to its robust and leathery skin. Even open pomegranates stay fresh in the refrigerator for several days. Actually a berry The fruit only has its shape and size in common with an apple, because botanically speaking, it is actually a berry. Its name is derived from the Roman "malum granatum," which means "grainy apple." The granatum (grain) refers to the grainy flesh with its many seeds. These are found in individual whitish chambers and have an angular shape, an intense red colour and a slightly sour-sweet, somewhat tart and very refreshing taste. How to get to the crunchy, juicy seeds There are several ways to access the seeds. Try cutting around the crown (not too deeply) and lifting off the resulting lid. Then cut deeply along the partitions from top to bottom. Now you can easily take your pomegranate apart. Actually removing the seeds – with your finger or a spoon – is best done in a bowl under water to avoid splashing, as the juice is extremely stubborn when it gets on clothing. From salad to juice: ideas for use In the kitchen, the seeds are usually used raw and can enrich the appearance of every salad, smoothie and bowl. Their sweet, sour and tart taste also makes pomegranate seeds ideal for practically anything that requires a certain balance of flavours, such as sheep's and goat's cheese, but also lamb and game stews. Pomegranates also make excellent juice. To juice them, simply cut them in half and squeeze them like an orange. The following information is not intended for publication dpa/tmn cwg xxde arw

