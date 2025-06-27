Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > Lifestyle > Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Steps Down After Nearly 40 Years, What Was Her Monthly Salary?

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Steps Down After Nearly 40 Years, What Was Her Monthly Salary?

Anna Wintour, Editor in Chief of Vouge stepped down. She shares two children Charles and Bee Shaffer with ex-husband David Shaffer, has an estimated net worth of $50 million. During her time at Vogue, she earned an annual salary of $4 million.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Steps Down After Nearly 40 Years

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 14:40:29 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In the latest development, announced her exit nearly after 40 years. While she will exit the leadership of the US edition, she will retain her global responsibilities as Vogue’s global editorial director and Condé Nast’s chief content officer. 

The announcement marks a significant moment in fashion publishing, as Wintour has long been considered one of the most influential figures in the industry.

Vogue Appoints New Role Amid Global Restructuring

The position replacing Wintour will carry the title “head of editorial content.” This change is part of Condé Nast’s broader global restructuring strategy. Wintour’s exit from the top US editorial seat comes as the company reorganizes leadership roles across its international titles. She will continue overseeing global content strategy for all of Condé Nast’s publications, including GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired, and Architectural Digest. This shift is not being viewed as retirement but as a strategic realignment of responsibilities.

What Was Anna Wintour’s Salary ? 

Her estimated net worth stands at $50 million. During her tenure at Vogue, she drew an annual salary of $4 million.

Anna Wintour’s Journey With Vogue 

Wintour took over Vogue in 1988 and immediately redefined its editorial tone. Her first cover featured Israeli model Michaela Bercu in stonewashed jeans, a major break from previous fashion norms.

Over the years, she replaced traditional studio portraits with candid, outdoor shoots and made daring editorial choices. In 1992, she featured actor Richard Gere alongside Cindy Crawford, becoming the first to place a man on Vogue’s cover. Her tenure transformed the magazine into a trendsetting force within global fashion.

The departure of Wintour from American Vogue opens a major leadership opportunity. As the publication prepares for its next chapter, industry watchers anticipate major changes in editorial direction. This move follows a trend of leadership shifts across Vogue’s international editions. In 2023, Chioma Nnadi became the first Black woman to lead British Vogue, continuing the brand’s legacy of historic appointments. 

Must Read: Satya Nadella Reveals What The Real Challenge Behind AI Is

Tags: anna wintourvogue
Advertisement

More News

Afghanistan Re-Emerges As Safe Haven For Terror Groups, Warns US Congressman Bill Huizenga
IDF Operating With Clear Orders To Avoid Harming Innocents, Say Benjamin Netanyahu And Israel Katz
Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?