LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Afghanistan news Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Afghanistan news Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Afghanistan news Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Afghanistan news Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Afghanistan news Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Afghanistan news Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?

Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?

Banksy has stayed anonymous for decades, choosing to let his art define him rather than his personal identity. Recently, however, new reports have sparked fresh speculation about who he might be.

Who Is Banksy? (Photo: IG)
Who Is Banksy? (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 17, 2026 19:27:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?

Banksy has stayed anonymous for decades, choosing to let his art define him rather than his personal identity. Recently, however, new reports have sparked fresh speculation about who he might be.

A UK-based street artist, political activist, and filmmaker, Banksy has been active since the 1990s. He is known for his satirical graffiti and sharp, thought-provoking messages that blend dark humor with social and political commentary. His signature stencil style has appeared on walls, streets, and bridges around the world. His work originated in the Bristol underground scene, where he collaborated with musicians and artists, and he has cited 3D of Massive Attack as an influence.

Despite his global fame, Banksy’s true identity has long remained a mystery. That changed when a Reuters investigation suggested he could be a 51-year-old British man named Robin Gunningham, who reportedly changed his name to David Jones in 2008. Still, Banksy has never confirmed this.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)

Speculation intensified after Reuters published details of a past arrest in New York in 2000 during Fashion Week. According to reports, Banksy altered a Marc Jacobs billboard, which led to misdemeanor charges and a fine. Court documents from the case allegedly listed his name as Robin Gunningham. Reuters also claimed to have gathered further clues from his time in Ukraine.

Banksy’s lawyer, Mark Stephens, questioned the accuracy of these claims, emphasizing the importance of the artist’s anonymity due to the risks and threats he has faced. Meanwhile, his former manager, Steve Lazarides, dismissed the name Robin Gunningham but acknowledged that Banksy may have changed his name in 2008. He maintained that the artist’s true identity would likely never be revealed.

Over the years, various reports have attempted to uncover Banksy’s identity. A 2003 Guardian article described him in vague terms, while a 2008 Mail on Sunday report also pointed to Robin Gunningham, though without confirmation. Other hints have surfaced in interviews and comments, including references to the name “Robbie.” Still, none of these claims have been definitively proven.

Ultimately, despite decades of curiosity and investigation, Banksy’s identity remains unverified—perhaps intentionally so, as anonymity is central to both his work and the illegal nature of graffiti art.

ALSO READ:  Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 7:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Banksy artistbanksy artist identitybanksy identityWho is Banksy

RELATED News

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Will It Begin on March 19 or March 20? Know the Correct Date | Muhurat & Full Details

Gangaur Festival 2026: Maa Parvati Ki Pauranik Kahani, Vrat Ka Mahatva Aur Saubhagya Se Judi Sampoorna Jankari | Full Details Inside

When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know

Not Smoking But Oral Sex Behind Rising Throat Cancer Cases? HPV Surge Overtakes Tobacco As Leading Cause, Experts Warn — Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Horoscope Today, March 17, 2026: What the Stars Say About Your Love, Money, Career & Health? Daily Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Sofia Firdous? Rebel Congress MLA Expelled Over Voting In Favour Of BJP Candidate In Rajya Sabha Polls

IPL 2026: KKR Confirm Ajinkya Rahane as Captain Ahead of 19th Season | WATCH

Seetha Payanam OTT Release Soon: Arjun Sarja-Directed Film Starring His Daughter Aishwarya, Find Out When And Where To Watch!

IPL 2026 ‘Costliest’ Buy Lashes Out At Journalist, Says ‘Out To Get Me…’ | Report

‘Heat of The Moment Mein ho Jaata Hai’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Conversation With Daryl Mitchell After Arshdeep Singh’s Bad Throw In T20 WC Final

What Is El Nino? Climate Pattern Set To Return In 2026, May Bring Extreme Heat And Chaotic Weather Worldwide

Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?

Top 5 Best Replica Bag Websites for 1:1 Designer Bags Online [2026] Guide

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: Get Ready To Watch Hamza’s Badla? Check Ticket Prices, Show Details And When Ranveer Singh’s Film Hits Theatres

IFFD 2026 Kicks Off With Oscar-Nominated Sirât, Closes With Bold Debut Amoeba

Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?
Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?
Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?
Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?

QUICK LINKS