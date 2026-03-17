Who Is Banksy? The Mystery Behind the World’s Most Elusive Street Artist And Political Activist- Is The Secret Finally Out?

Banksy has stayed anonymous for decades, choosing to let his art define him rather than his personal identity. Recently, however, new reports have sparked fresh speculation about who he might be.

A UK-based street artist, political activist, and filmmaker, Banksy has been active since the 1990s. He is known for his satirical graffiti and sharp, thought-provoking messages that blend dark humor with social and political commentary. His signature stencil style has appeared on walls, streets, and bridges around the world. His work originated in the Bristol underground scene, where he collaborated with musicians and artists, and he has cited 3D of Massive Attack as an influence.

Despite his global fame, Banksy’s true identity has long remained a mystery. That changed when a Reuters investigation suggested he could be a 51-year-old British man named Robin Gunningham, who reportedly changed his name to David Jones in 2008. Still, Banksy has never confirmed this.

Speculation intensified after Reuters published details of a past arrest in New York in 2000 during Fashion Week. According to reports, Banksy altered a Marc Jacobs billboard, which led to misdemeanor charges and a fine. Court documents from the case allegedly listed his name as Robin Gunningham. Reuters also claimed to have gathered further clues from his time in Ukraine.

Banksy’s lawyer, Mark Stephens, questioned the accuracy of these claims, emphasizing the importance of the artist’s anonymity due to the risks and threats he has faced. Meanwhile, his former manager, Steve Lazarides, dismissed the name Robin Gunningham but acknowledged that Banksy may have changed his name in 2008. He maintained that the artist’s true identity would likely never be revealed.

Over the years, various reports have attempted to uncover Banksy’s identity. A 2003 Guardian article described him in vague terms, while a 2008 Mail on Sunday report also pointed to Robin Gunningham, though without confirmation. Other hints have surfaced in interviews and comments, including references to the name “Robbie.” Still, none of these claims have been definitively proven.

Ultimately, despite decades of curiosity and investigation, Banksy’s identity remains unverified—perhaps intentionally so, as anonymity is central to both his work and the illegal nature of graffiti art.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know