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Home > Lifestyle News > Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know

Chaitra Navratri 2026, starting from 19 March, is a powerful time to connect with divine feminine energy. Following the day-wise goddess, colours, and bhog enhances the spiritual experience and invites prosperity, happiness, and protection into your life.

Navratri 2026 (Photo: freepik
Navratri 2026 (Photo: freepik

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 17, 2026 19:17:08 IST

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know

Chaitra Navratri 2026 is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine divine forms. This sacred festival marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions and symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

When Does Chaitra Navratri 2026 Start?

In 2026, Chaitra Navratri begins on 19th March (Thursday) and concludes on 27th March (Friday) with Ram Navami.

It is believed that during these nine days, Maa Durga arrives on a divine palki (palanquin), bringing blessings of prosperity, protection, and positivity.

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Calendar (Day-wise Goddess, Colour & Bhog)

Day 1 – 19 March (Thursday)

Goddess: Shailputri

Colour: Yellow

Bhog: Ghee

Significance: Worshipping Shailputri brings strength and stability.

Day 2 – 20 March (Friday)

Goddess: Brahmacharini

Colour: Green

Bhog: Sugar

Significance: Symbol of devotion, penance, and inner peace.

Day 3 – 21 March (Saturday)

Goddess: Chandraghanta

Colour: Grey

Bhog: Kheer

Significance: Removes fear and brings courage.

Day 4 – 22 March (Sunday)

Goddess: Kushmanda

Colour: Orange

Bhog: Malpua

Significance: Believed to create the universe with her divine smile.

Day 5 – 23 March (Monday)

Goddess: Skandamata

Colour: White

Bhog: Banana

Significance: Represents motherhood and compassion.

Day 6 – 24 March (Tuesday)

Goddess: Katyayani

Colour: Red

Bhog: Honey

Significance: Worshipped for courage and removing obstacles in marriage.

Day 7 – 25 March (Wednesday)

Goddess: Kalaratri

Colour: Blue

Bhog: Jaggery

Significance: Destroys negativity and evil forces.

Day 8 – 26 March (Thursday)

Goddess: Mahagauri

Colour: Pink

Bhog: Coconut

Significance: Symbol of purity, peace, and forgiveness.

Day 9 – 27 March (Friday)

Goddess: Siddhidatri

Colour: Purple

Bhog: Halwa

Significance: Bestows supernatural powers and fulfills wishes.

Importance of Navratri Colours & Bhog

Each day of Navratri has a specific colour and food offering (bhog) associated with it. Wearing the prescribed colours and offering the suggested bhog is believed to:

  • Attract positive energy
  • Strengthen spiritual connection
  • Invite blessings of Maa Durga
  • Spiritual Significance of Chaitra Navratri
  • Chaitra Navratri represents:
  • New beginnings (aligned with spring season)
  • Inner purification and fasting
  • Devotion and discipline
  • Devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, and perform Durga Saptashati recitations to seek divine grace.

Chaitra Navratri 2026, starting from 19 March, is a powerful time to connect with divine feminine energy. Following the day-wise goddess, colours, and bhog enhances the spiritual experience and invites prosperity, happiness, and protection into your life.

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First published on: Mar 17, 2026 6:55 PM IST
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Tags: Chaitra Navratri 2026Navratri 2026Navratri 2026 datesNavratri 2026 daywise bhogNavratri 2026 daywise colours

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know

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