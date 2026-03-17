Chaitra Navratri 2026 Guide: From Day 1 To Day 9— Colours, Bhog And Devi Names- Everything You Need To Know

Chaitra Navratri 2026 is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine divine forms. This sacred festival marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions and symbolizes the victory of good over evil.
When Does Chaitra Navratri 2026 Start?
In 2026, Chaitra Navratri begins on 19th March (Thursday) and concludes on 27th March (Friday) with Ram Navami.
It is believed that during these nine days, Maa Durga arrives on a divine palki (palanquin), bringing blessings of prosperity, protection, and positivity.
Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days Calendar (Day-wise Goddess, Colour & Bhog)
Day 1 – 19 March (Thursday)
Goddess: Shailputri
Colour: Yellow
Bhog: Ghee
Significance: Worshipping Shailputri brings strength and stability.
Day 2 – 20 March (Friday)
Goddess: Brahmacharini
Colour: Green
Bhog: Sugar
Significance: Symbol of devotion, penance, and inner peace.
Day 3 – 21 March (Saturday)
Goddess: Chandraghanta
Colour: Grey
Bhog: Kheer
Significance: Removes fear and brings courage.
Day 4 – 22 March (Sunday)
Goddess: Kushmanda
Colour: Orange
Bhog: Malpua
Significance: Believed to create the universe with her divine smile.
Day 5 – 23 March (Monday)
Goddess: Skandamata
Colour: White
Bhog: Banana
Significance: Represents motherhood and compassion.
Day 6 – 24 March (Tuesday)
Goddess: Katyayani
Colour: Red
Bhog: Honey
Significance: Worshipped for courage and removing obstacles in marriage.
Day 7 – 25 March (Wednesday)
Goddess: Kalaratri
Colour: Blue
Bhog: Jaggery
Significance: Destroys negativity and evil forces.
Day 8 – 26 March (Thursday)
Goddess: Mahagauri
Colour: Pink
Bhog: Coconut
Significance: Symbol of purity, peace, and forgiveness.
Day 9 – 27 March (Friday)
Goddess: Siddhidatri
Colour: Purple
Bhog: Halwa
Significance: Bestows supernatural powers and fulfills wishes.
Importance of Navratri Colours & Bhog
Each day of Navratri has a specific colour and food offering (bhog) associated with it. Wearing the prescribed colours and offering the suggested bhog is believed to:
- Attract positive energy
- Strengthen spiritual connection
- Invite blessings of Maa Durga
- Spiritual Significance of Chaitra Navratri
- Chaitra Navratri represents:
- New beginnings (aligned with spring season)
- Inner purification and fasting
- Devotion and discipline
- Devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, and perform Durga Saptashati recitations to seek divine grace.
Chaitra Navratri 2026, starting from 19 March, is a powerful time to connect with divine feminine energy. Following the day-wise goddess, colours, and bhog enhances the spiritual experience and invites prosperity, happiness, and protection into your life.
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Olivia Sarkar is a Senior Content Producer on the Entertainment and Lifestyle desk with 6 years of experience. In 6 years, she worked with ANI, IANS, Zee News. Known for covering trends and engaging storytelling, she covers a wide spectrum of topics including entertainment news, fashion, fitness, health, food, travel, astrology. From major film announcements to industry controversies. Throughout her career, she has interviewed several notable personalities such as Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, Miss World 2024 USA contestant Victoria DiSorbo, Miss France 2020 Clémence Botino.Her interview portfolio also includes celebrities like Milind Soman, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, along with acclaimed singers Shubha Mudgal and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Jaspinder Narula. Beyond work, Olivia enjoys exploring new food joints, being wanderlust, and writing poetry. You can reach her out on X: @OliviaSarkar11