‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Drops: Reveals First Look, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform And Everything You Need To Know

The trailer for the upcoming documentary BTS: The Return has been released on Netflix, offering fans a glimpse of the global music group as they reunite after completing their military service.

The one-minute, fifty-five-second preview shows all seven members coming together in Los Angeles to start working on new music after time apart. Since debuting in 2013, BTS has grown into one of the world’s biggest pop acts, amassing a huge international fan base.

According to a press release, the documentary will follow the group as they reconnect in the studio and begin creating music again. It also captures the members reflecting on their journey—from their early beginnings in Korea to becoming global superstars.

The film is expected to include moments from their reunion, such as conversations about their time away, personal changes, and future plans. It also emphasizes the strong bond between the members as they return to collaborating after several years.

Directed by Bao Nguyen, known for The Stringer and The Greatest Night in Pop, the documentary is produced by HYBE along with This Machine and EAST Films. Executive producers include Mark Blatty, Melissa Robledo, Seonjeong Shin, Nicole Kim, Kyewon Suh, and James Shin, while producers include Jane Cha Cutler, Bao Nguyen, R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, Choongeon Lee, Namjo Kim, and Se Jun Lee.

The documentary will be available worldwide on Netflix starting March 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, the ARIRANG world tour marks a historic reunion for BTS as they return as a full group after nearly four years. During this time, each member completed South Korea’s mandatory military service, making the tour especially meaningful for fans. The tour will cover 34 cities with 82 shows, beginning in Goyang and Tokyo. For their global fanbase, known as ARMY, it represents the group’s powerful comeback.

The name ‘ARIRANG’ also holds cultural significance, inspired by a traditional Korean folk song that reflects themes of longing, separation, and reunion—mirroring the band’s journey and their connection with fans.

(With ANI Inputs)

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