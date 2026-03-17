LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Drops: Reveals First Look, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform And Everything You Need To Know

‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Drops: Reveals First Look, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform And Everything You Need To Know

The trailer for the upcoming documentary 'BTS: The Return' has been released on Netflix, offering fans a glimpse of the global music group as they reunite after completing their military service.

'BTS: The Return' Trailer Drops
'BTS: The Return' Trailer Drops

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 17, 2026 14:57:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Drops: Reveals First Look, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform And Everything You Need To Know

The trailer for the upcoming documentary BTS: The Return has been released on Netflix, offering fans a glimpse of the global music group as they reunite after completing their military service.

The one-minute, fifty-five-second preview shows all seven members coming together in Los Angeles to start working on new music after time apart. Since debuting in 2013, BTS has grown into one of the world’s biggest pop acts, amassing a huge international fan base.

According to a press release, the documentary will follow the group as they reconnect in the studio and begin creating music again. It also captures the members reflecting on their journey—from their early beginnings in Korea to becoming global superstars.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The film is expected to include moments from their reunion, such as conversations about their time away, personal changes, and future plans. It also emphasizes the strong bond between the members as they return to collaborating after several years.

Directed by Bao Nguyen, known for The Stringer and The Greatest Night in Pop, the documentary is produced by HYBE along with This Machine and EAST Films. Executive producers include Mark Blatty, Melissa Robledo, Seonjeong Shin, Nicole Kim, Kyewon Suh, and James Shin, while producers include Jane Cha Cutler, Bao Nguyen, R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, Choongeon Lee, Namjo Kim, and Se Jun Lee.

The documentary will be available worldwide on Netflix starting March 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, the ARIRANG world tour marks a historic reunion for BTS as they return as a full group after nearly four years. During this time, each member completed South Korea’s mandatory military service, making the tour especially meaningful for fans. The tour will cover 34 cities with 82 shows, beginning in Goyang and Tokyo. For their global fanbase, known as ARMY, it represents the group’s powerful comeback.

The name ‘ARIRANG’ also holds cultural significance, inspired by a traditional Korean folk song that reflects themes of longing, separation, and reunion—mirroring the band’s journey and their connection with fans.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ:  Get Ready, Spidey Fans! ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Drops Soon — Everything To Know About Cast, Plot & Release

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 2:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ARIRANGbtsBTS castBTS documentaryBTS movieBTS movie release dateBTS The ReturnBTS tournetflix

RELATED News

Indian Entertainment Company AVS Secures Exclusive Picasso Licensing Rights in the UAE Through Maison Élan

Get Ready, Spidey Fans! ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Drops Soon — Everything To Know About Cast, Plot & Release

Vishwanath And Sons Teaser X Review: Suriya & Mamitha Baiju’s Unusual Age-Gap Love Story Strikes A Chord- Fans Calling It ‘Fresh And Emotional’

Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses Rs 130 Crore In Pre-Sales; Sparks Record-Breaking Hype Before Release

LATEST NEWS

‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Drops: Reveals First Look, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform And Everything You Need To Know

How Iran’s Strikes On UAE And Gulf Allies Took Trump By Surprise And Sparked An Oil Crisis – Explained

How Russia And China Are Helping Iran Fight Back US-Israel? From Satellite Intel To Kamikaze Drones – The ‘Invisible Hand’ Explained

SGBAU 2026 Results For UG And PG Courses OUT: Here’s How To Check Your Scorecards, Direct Link, And Key Details

IPL 2026: How Can Mumbai Indians’ Fans Buy Tickets For Home Matches in First Phase, All You Need to Know

Iran’s Top Commander Gholamreza Soleimani Killed In Israeli Strikes Amid Raging West Asia War: Report

Vijay To Contest From Perambur? TVK Chief Likely To Go Solo In 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election Amid Alliance Rumours With BJP And AIADMK

IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Under Fire? AB de Villiers Questions CSK Role After Sanju Samson Move, ‘Wrong Reasons’ Claim Goes Viral

Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price

Delhi Foot Overbridge Collapse: Woman Dies After Falling Into Drain In Roop Nagar, Body Recovered; Probe Underway | WATCH

‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Drops: Reveals First Look, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform And Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Drops: Reveals First Look, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform And Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Drops: Reveals First Look, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform And Everything You Need To Know
‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Drops: Reveals First Look, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform And Everything You Need To Know
‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Drops: Reveals First Look, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform And Everything You Need To Know
‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Drops: Reveals First Look, Release Date, Cast, OTT Platform And Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS