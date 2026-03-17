Get Ready, Spidey Fans! ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Drops Soon — Everything To Know About Cast, Plot & Release

The first official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally set to arrive. With just four months remaining until its theatrical release in July, reports suggest the makers will drop the trailer on March 18, 2026.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement, multiple sources indicate it will be released on either Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on time zones.

This follows recent buzz confirming that the trailer would debut this week and will be attached to the Hollywood film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling. Audiences are expected to see the trailer on the big screen when the film hits theatres this weekend.

The trailer will offer the first official glimpse of the next installment in the popular superhero franchise. It remains to be seen whether it will match the previously leaked footage or include entirely new scenes. The studios have already worked to remove leaked clips that surfaced online twice—one low-quality version and another HD recording captured from a screen.

The first trailer for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ releases tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/I5lZr7me82 — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) March 17, 2026

While the plot has not yet been officially revealed, leaks suggest the story will continue Peter Parker’s journey after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where his identity was erased from the world’s memory, leaving him in a drastically changed reality.

The film is also expected to help introduce new MCU heroes and villains. Actress Sadie Sink is rumored to portray Jean Grey, a role that could expand in future MCU projects.

Additionally, the movie will see returning cast members including Zendaya as MJ, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly scheduled to release in theatres on July 31, 2026.

ALSO READ: Vishwanath And Sons Teaser X Review: Suriya & Mamitha Baiju’s Unusual Age-Gap Love Story Strikes A Chord- Fans Calling It ‘Fresh And Emotional’