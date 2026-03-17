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Home > Entertainment > Vishwanath And Sons Teaser X Review: Suriya & Mamitha Baiju’s Unusual Age-Gap Love Story Strikes A Chord- Fans Calling It ‘Fresh And Emotional’

Vishwanath And Sons Teaser X Review: Suriya & Mamitha Baiju’s Unusual Age-Gap Love Story Strikes A Chord- Fans Calling It ‘Fresh And Emotional’

The makers released the teaser of Vishwanath and Sons on March 17, offering audiences their first look at what’s being described as one of the biggest family dramas of 2026.

Vishwanath and Sons (Photo: IG)
Vishwanath and Sons (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 17, 2026 14:12:02 IST

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Vishwanath And Sons Teaser X Review: Suriya & Mamitha Baiju’s Unusual Age-Gap Love Story Strikes A Chord- Fans Calling It ‘Fresh And Emotional’

The makers released the teaser of Vishwanath and Sons on March 17, offering audiences their first look at what’s being described as one of the biggest family dramas of 2026. Despite its brief runtime of 1 minute and 44 seconds, the teaser is powerful, engaging, and manages to address many viewer expectations—while also sparking a few intriguing questions.

For those unaware, the film marks Venky Atluri’s debut as a Tamil director, and launching into the industry with Suriya in the lead is a significant move.

The story centers on Suriya’s character, Sanjay Vishwanath, a pistol-shooting champion in his 40s who is aiming for a strong comeback. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Maddy (Mamitha), a woman in her 20s. As Sanjay becomes her mentor, their bond gradually turns into love. While he struggles with their age difference, Maddy remains unfazed.

The teaser ends with Sanjay seen alongside a toddler, leaving viewers wondering about his personal life—Is he a father? Will he accept Maddy into his future? These are questions the film promises to answer.

Soon after its release, the teaser went viral, with fans expressing excitement across social media. Many praised the bold storyline and appreciated Suriya for taking on a risk with an age-gap romance. Others highlighted the impactful dialogues, the emotional tone, and the music by GVP. 

Comments ranged from calling it a “fresh” and “promising” project to describing the teaser as “super classic,” with particular appreciation for the visuals, background score, and performances.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios, the film has already completed shooting and is now in post-production. It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in July 2026. 

With its distinctive theme and emotional depth, the film has struck a chord online and is expected to showcase Suriya in a style reminiscent of the most celebrated phases of his career, focused on relationships and heartfelt storytelling.

ALSO READ:  Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 2:12 PM IST
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Tags: Mamitha BaijSuriyaVenky AtluriVishwanath and SonsVishwanath and Sons teaser reviewVishwanath and Sons X review

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Vishwanath And Sons Teaser X Review: Suriya & Mamitha Baiju’s Unusual Age-Gap Love Story Strikes A Chord- Fans Calling It ‘Fresh And Emotional’

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Vishwanath And Sons Teaser X Review: Suriya & Mamitha Baiju’s Unusual Age-Gap Love Story Strikes A Chord- Fans Calling It ‘Fresh And Emotional’

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Vishwanath And Sons Teaser X Review: Suriya & Mamitha Baiju’s Unusual Age-Gap Love Story Strikes A Chord- Fans Calling It ‘Fresh And Emotional’
Vishwanath And Sons Teaser X Review: Suriya & Mamitha Baiju’s Unusual Age-Gap Love Story Strikes A Chord- Fans Calling It ‘Fresh And Emotional’
Vishwanath And Sons Teaser X Review: Suriya & Mamitha Baiju’s Unusual Age-Gap Love Story Strikes A Chord- Fans Calling It ‘Fresh And Emotional’
Vishwanath And Sons Teaser X Review: Suriya & Mamitha Baiju’s Unusual Age-Gap Love Story Strikes A Chord- Fans Calling It ‘Fresh And Emotional’

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