Why Were Hindu Babies Buried Instead of Cremated? Check The Untold Reason

In Hindu practices, infants were sometimes buried, instead of cremated, due to substantial spiritual and metaphysical reasons that exist in the sacred texts, like the Garuda Purana. Infants are viewed as pure, which means they have no or little personal karma (Prārabdha Karma). Cremation by fire is for souls who have sins and attachments with the material world and need to cleanse away the impurities, thus not necessary to burn a baby. In addition, burial represents the soft and gentle return to Mother Earth (Prithvi), which is seen as the cosmic womb that nourished the pure soul before birth. Furthermore, while the Garuda Purana states that infanthood is not subject to Yama's karmic judgement, the baby is typically a reincarnation or remains in akasha in a subtle realm. Burial of infants permits parents a softer, gentler farewell. Most of the quoted rituals are conducted under trees, like the peepal tree or neem tree, which are both believed to provide post-death metaphysical protection. The narratives are also regional, sect-based, and vary by practice, but exhibit Hinduism's reverence and respect for the raw innocence of a child's soul.