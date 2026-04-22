Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Eye Final Berth

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, ACL 2 Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage AFC Champions League 2 clash as NASR Take On AASC in Dubai.
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score and Updates ACL 2: Al Nassr are set to face Al Ahli SC Doha in the semifinal of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two at Zabeel Stadium. With a place in the final on the line, both teams will be eager to deliver their best in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Stay tuned for NASR vs AASC live score, NASR vs AASC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NASR vs AASC encounter here on NewsX.
Al Nassr will miss Raghed Najjar and Mubarak Al Buainain due to injuries, while Sami Al Najei remains doubtful for the semifinal. Even with those absences, Jorge Jesus still has plenty of quality options available in his squad.Al Ahli SC Doha have no major injury concerns, with all players fit and ready for selection. That gives coach Younes Ali added flexibility with his lineup and in-game changes.With Al Nassr in strong form and Al Ahli eager to spring a surprise, fans can expect a competitive semifinal at Zabeel Stadium. While the Saudi side may start as favourites, the visitors will...
Al Ahli SC Doha head into the semifinal with confidence after back-to-back victories, giving them useful momentum before this major clash. The Qatari side have shown quality this season, but inconsistency has also been an issue at times.
Against a strong Al Nassr team, coach Younes Ali is expected to focus on defensive discipline and a compact shape. Reducing space for the opposition attack while using counter-attacks effectively could be their best route to success.
Although they are seen as underdogs, Al Ahli will believe they can cause an upset and book a place in the final.
Al Nassr enter the semifinal in strong form after a commanding 4-0 win over Al Wasl in the last round. Jorge Jesus’ side looked sharp in every department and strengthened their status as one of the favourites to win the competition.The Saudi club have been delivering consistent performances in recent weeks, with an effective attack and a well-organised defence. Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be the main player to watch, as his leadership and finishing ability could prove decisive.Al Nassr are likely to start on the front foot, aiming to control possession and set the pace early in the match. ...
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League 2 Semi-Final match between Al Nassr and Al Ahli all the way from Dubai!