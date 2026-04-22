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Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Eye Final Berth

🕒 Updated: April 22, 2026 20:52:42 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, ACL 2 Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage AFC Champions League 2 clash as NASR Take On AASC in Dubai.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final. Photo X
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final. Photo X

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score and Updates ACL 2: Al Nassr are set to face Al Ahli SC Doha in the semifinal of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two at Zabeel Stadium. With a place in the final on the line, both teams will be eager to deliver their best in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Stay tuned for NASR vs AASC live score, NASR vs AASC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NASR vs AASC encounter here on NewsX.

Al Nassr Preview

Al Nassr head into this crucial fixture full of confidence after an emphatic 4-0 victory over Al Wasl in the previous round. It was a dominant all-round display from Jorge Jesus’ side, who controlled the game from start to finish and underlined their credentials as one of the tournament favourites.

The Saudi Pro League giants have been in excellent form in recent weeks, producing consistent performances across competitions. Their attack has looked sharp, while the defensive unit has remained solid, giving the team the perfect balance ahead of this high-pressure clash.

Much of the spotlight will naturally fall on Cristiano Ronaldo, whose experience and ability to deliver in big moments make him a key figure once again. Alongside a talented supporting cast, the Portuguese superstar will aim to inspire Al Nassr to another victory and guide the club into the final.

Al Nassr are expected to approach the game aggressively, looking to dominate possession and dictate the tempo from the opening whistle. If they manage to impose themselves early, they could make life difficult for the visitors.

Al Ahli Preview

Al Ahli SC Doha arrive at the semifinal in decent form after winning their last two matches. Those results have given the Qatari side valuable momentum heading into one of their biggest matches of the season.

However, consistency has been a challenge for Al Ahli during the campaign. While they have shown the quality to compete with strong opposition, there have also been matches where they struggled to maintain control for the full ninety minutes. Against a side like Al Nassr, they will need to remain focused throughout.

Head coach Younes Ali will likely emphasize tactical discipline and defensive organization. Limiting the space available to Al Nassr’s attackers will be crucial if Al Ahli hope to stay in the contest. They may also look to exploit transitions and counter-attacking opportunities whenever chances arise.

The Brigadiers know they enter the game as underdogs, but knockout football often produces surprises. If they can frustrate Al Nassr and remain compact, they could create an opportunity to reach the final.

Team News

Al Nassr will be without goalkeeper Raghed Najjar and Mubarak Al Buainain, with both players sidelined through injury. Their expected recovery timeline points toward a return later in the year. Midfielder Sami Al Najei is also a doubt and remains uncertain for the semifinal.

Despite those absences, Al Nassr still possess a strong squad filled with quality and depth, allowing Jorge Jesus several options when selecting his starting lineup.

Al Ahli SC Doha, meanwhile, have received a major boost ahead of the clash, with all players reported fit and available for selection. Having a full squad gives Younes Ali greater flexibility in terms of tactics and substitutions during the match.

With Al Nassr carrying momentum and Al Ahli determined to upset the favourites, fans can expect a competitive semifinal battle at Zabeel Stadium. The Saudi side may hold the edge on paper, but Al Ahli will believe they have enough quality to challenge for a place in the AFC Champions League Two final.

Live Updates

  • 20:50 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and Score: Team News

    Al Nassr will miss Raghed Najjar and Mubarak Al Buainain due to injuries, while Sami Al Najei remains doubtful for the semifinal. Even with those absences, Jorge Jesus still has plenty of quality options available in his squad.Al Ahli SC Doha have no major injury concerns, with all players fit and ready for selection. That gives coach Younes Ali added flexibility with his lineup and in-game changes.With Al Nassr in strong form and Al Ahli eager to spring a surprise, fans can expect a competitive semifinal at Zabeel Stadium. While the Saudi side may start as favourites, the visitors will...

    Read Full Story
  • 20:47 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates ACL 2 Score: Al Ahli SC

    Al Ahli SC Doha head into the semifinal with confidence after back-to-back victories, giving them useful momentum before this major clash. The Qatari side have shown quality this season, but inconsistency has also been an issue at times.

    Against a strong Al Nassr team, coach Younes Ali is expected to focus on defensive discipline and a compact shape. Reducing space for the opposition attack while using counter-attacks effectively could be their best route to success.

    Although they are seen as underdogs, Al Ahli will believe they can cause an upset and book a place in the final.

  • 20:45 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and Score ACL 2: Al Nassr Preview

    Al Nassr enter the semifinal in strong form after a commanding 4-0 win over Al Wasl in the last round. Jorge Jesus’ side looked sharp in every department and strengthened their status as one of the favourites to win the competition.The Saudi club have been delivering consistent performances in recent weeks, with an effective attack and a well-organised defence. Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be the main player to watch, as his leadership and finishing ability could prove decisive.Al Nassr are likely to start on the front foot, aiming to control possession and set the pace early in the match. ...

    Read Full Story
  • 20:13 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League 2 Semi-Final match between Al Nassr and Al Ahli all the way from Dubai! 

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Eye Final Berth

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Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Eye Final Berth

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Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Eye Final Berth
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Eye Final Berth
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Eye Final Berth
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Eye Final Berth

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