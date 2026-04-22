Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Eye Final Berth

Al Nassr Preview

Al Nassr head into this crucial fixture full of confidence after an emphatic 4-0 victory over Al Wasl in the previous round. It was a dominant all-round display from Jorge Jesus’ side, who controlled the game from start to finish and underlined their credentials as one of the tournament favourites.

The Saudi Pro League giants have been in excellent form in recent weeks, producing consistent performances across competitions. Their attack has looked sharp, while the defensive unit has remained solid, giving the team the perfect balance ahead of this high-pressure clash.

Much of the spotlight will naturally fall on Cristiano Ronaldo, whose experience and ability to deliver in big moments make him a key figure once again. Alongside a talented supporting cast, the Portuguese superstar will aim to inspire Al Nassr to another victory and guide the club into the final.

Al Nassr are expected to approach the game aggressively, looking to dominate possession and dictate the tempo from the opening whistle. If they manage to impose themselves early, they could make life difficult for the visitors.

Al Ahli Preview

Al Ahli SC Doha arrive at the semifinal in decent form after winning their last two matches. Those results have given the Qatari side valuable momentum heading into one of their biggest matches of the season.

However, consistency has been a challenge for Al Ahli during the campaign. While they have shown the quality to compete with strong opposition, there have also been matches where they struggled to maintain control for the full ninety minutes. Against a side like Al Nassr, they will need to remain focused throughout.

Head coach Younes Ali will likely emphasize tactical discipline and defensive organization. Limiting the space available to Al Nassr’s attackers will be crucial if Al Ahli hope to stay in the contest. They may also look to exploit transitions and counter-attacking opportunities whenever chances arise.

The Brigadiers know they enter the game as underdogs, but knockout football often produces surprises. If they can frustrate Al Nassr and remain compact, they could create an opportunity to reach the final.

Team News

Al Nassr will be without goalkeeper Raghed Najjar and Mubarak Al Buainain, with both players sidelined through injury. Their expected recovery timeline points toward a return later in the year. Midfielder Sami Al Najei is also a doubt and remains uncertain for the semifinal.

Despite those absences, Al Nassr still possess a strong squad filled with quality and depth, allowing Jorge Jesus several options when selecting his starting lineup.

Al Ahli SC Doha, meanwhile, have received a major boost ahead of the clash, with all players reported fit and available for selection. Having a full squad gives Younes Ali greater flexibility in terms of tactics and substitutions during the match.

With Al Nassr carrying momentum and Al Ahli determined to upset the favourites, fans can expect a competitive semifinal battle at Zabeel Stadium. The Saudi side may hold the edge on paper, but Al Ahli will believe they have enough quality to challenge for a place in the AFC Champions League Two final.