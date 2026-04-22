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Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 2-1 AASC | Coman, Angelo On Target, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Lead

🕒 Updated: April 22, 2026 22:13:17 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, ACL 2 Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage AFC Champions League 2 clash as NASR Take On AASC in Dubai.

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final. Photo X
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final. Photo X

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score and Updates ACL 2: Angelo gives 1-0 lead to Al Nassr. Coman cancels out Vansane’s goal. Cristiano Ronaldo eyes bright start in the semi-final. Al Nassr are set to face Al Ahli SC Doha in the semifinal of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two at Zabeel Stadium. With a place in the final on the line, both teams will be eager to deliver their best in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Stay tuned for NASR vs AASC live score, NASR vs AASC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NASR vs AASC encounter here on NewsX.

Al Nassr Preview

Al Nassr head into this crucial fixture full of confidence after an emphatic 4-0 victory over Al Wasl in the previous round. It was a dominant all-round display from Jorge Jesus’ side, who controlled the game from start to finish and underlined their credentials as one of the tournament favourites.

The Saudi Pro League giants have been in excellent form in recent weeks, producing consistent performances across competitions. Their attack has looked sharp, while the defensive unit has remained solid, giving the team the perfect balance ahead of this high-pressure clash.

Much of the spotlight will naturally fall on Cristiano Ronaldo, whose experience and ability to deliver in big moments make him a key figure once again. Alongside a talented supporting cast, the Portuguese superstar will aim to inspire Al Nassr to another victory and guide the club into the final.

Al Nassr are expected to approach the game aggressively, looking to dominate possession and dictate the tempo from the opening whistle. If they manage to impose themselves early, they could make life difficult for the visitors.

Al Ahli Preview

Al Ahli SC Doha arrive at the semifinal in decent form after winning their last two matches. Those results have given the Qatari side valuable momentum heading into one of their biggest matches of the season.

However, consistency has been a challenge for Al Ahli during the campaign. While they have shown the quality to compete with strong opposition, there have also been matches where they struggled to maintain control for the full ninety minutes. Against a side like Al Nassr, they will need to remain focused throughout.

Head coach Younes Ali will likely emphasize tactical discipline and defensive organization. Limiting the space available to Al Nassr’s attackers will be crucial if Al Ahli hope to stay in the contest. They may also look to exploit transitions and counter-attacking opportunities whenever chances arise.

The Brigadiers know they enter the game as underdogs, but knockout football often produces surprises. If they can frustrate Al Nassr and remain compact, they could create an opportunity to reach the final.

Team News

Al Nassr will be without goalkeeper Raghed Najjar and Mubarak Al Buainain, with both players sidelined through injury. Their expected recovery timeline points toward a return later in the year. Midfielder Sami Al Najei is also a doubt and remains uncertain for the semifinal.

Despite those absences, Al Nassr still possess a strong squad filled with quality and depth, allowing Jorge Jesus several options when selecting his starting lineup.

Al Ahli SC Doha, meanwhile, have received a major boost ahead of the clash, with all players reported fit and available for selection. Having a full squad gives Younes Ali greater flexibility in terms of tactics and substitutions during the match.

With Al Nassr carrying momentum and Al Ahli determined to upset the favourites, fans can expect a competitive semifinal battle at Zabeel Stadium. The Saudi side may hold the edge on paper, but Al Ahli will believe they have enough quality to challenge for a place in the AFC Champions League Two final.

Live Updates

  • 22:11 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and Score: NASSR 2-1 AASC After 41 Minutes

    40 minutes into the game and Al Nassr hold onto their 1-0 lead. After Angelo’s goal the tempo has slowed down. But Nassr know that it’s a slender lead and it’s still anybody’s game from here on!

  • 22:03 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and ACL 2 Score: NASR 2-1 AASC After 34 Minutes

    Here’s a look at Angelo’s goal! 

  • 21:58 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and Score ACL 2: NASSR 2-1 AASC After 30 Minutes

    It’s very important for Nassr to have taken the lead. This will surely set the tone. But they can’t take Al Ahli lightly, specially the likes of Exposito and Draxler can easily turn the tides in their favour. 

  • 21:55 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and Score: NASR 2-1 AASC After 25 Minutes

    GOOOOAL!!! Angelo scoress!! This time there was no foul and Al Nassr have taken the lead this time, officially!!

  • 21:48 (IST) 22 Apr 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Updates and Score: NASSR 0-0 AASC After 21 Minutes

    Al Nassr’s goal by Coman has been called off! It looked like there was a foul in the build-up and the referee went for a VAR check and it was indeed a foul on Al Ahli and thus the goal has been cancelled! 

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Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 2-1 AASC | Coman, Angelo On Target, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Lead

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Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 2-1 AASC | Coman, Angelo On Target, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Lead
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 2-1 AASC | Coman, Angelo On Target, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Lead
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 2-1 AASC | Coman, Angelo On Target, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Lead
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 2-1 AASC | Coman, Angelo On Target, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Lead

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