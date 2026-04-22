Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score ACL 2 Semi-Final: NASR 2-1 AASC | Coman, Angelo On Target, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Lead

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli, ACL 2 Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage AFC Champions League 2 clash as NASR Take On AASC in Dubai.
Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Score and Updates ACL 2: Angelo gives 1-0 lead to Al Nassr. Coman cancels out Vansane’s goal. Cristiano Ronaldo eyes bright start in the semi-final. Al Nassr are set to face Al Ahli SC Doha in the semifinal of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two at Zabeel Stadium. With a place in the final on the line, both teams will be eager to deliver their best in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Stay tuned for NASR vs AASC live score, NASR vs AASC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NASR vs AASC encounter here on NewsX.
40 minutes into the game and Al Nassr hold onto their 1-0 lead. After Angelo’s goal the tempo has slowed down. But Nassr know that it’s a slender lead and it’s still anybody’s game from here on!
Here’s a look at Angelo’s goal!
Angelo what a player you are!! Great play from mane 😭🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ceWiX58yZs
— 𝐟𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐯 (@heis_fede) April 22, 2026
It’s very important for Nassr to have taken the lead. This will surely set the tone. But they can’t take Al Ahli lightly, specially the likes of Exposito and Draxler can easily turn the tides in their favour.
GOOOOAL!!! Angelo scoress!! This time there was no foul and Al Nassr have taken the lead this time, officially!!
Al Nassr’s goal by Coman has been called off! It looked like there was a foul in the build-up and the referee went for a VAR check and it was indeed a foul on Al Ahli and thus the goal has been cancelled!