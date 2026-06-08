Apple WWDC Event 2026 Live Updates: From iOS 27 To New Siri, What To Expect From The Event

Apple WWDC 2026

It is that time of the year again, the US based tech giant Apple has kicked off WWDC 2026 today, 8th June 2026, from its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The keynote is being livestreamed on apple.com, the Apple TV app, and YouTube starting at 10:30pm IST and this year, there is a lot riding on what Apple has to say.

This year’s event is shaping up to be one of the most critical keynotes for the company in recent history, with a heavy focus on artificial intelligence, iOS 27, and a completely revamped version of Siri. For a company that has been playing catch-up in the AI race, tonight is a big moment.

It is also a personal milestone. Tim Cook is on stage for the last time as Apple CEO, after announcing earlier this year that he will hand over the role to John Ternus in September.



What Apple Is Expected To Announce



All eyes are on Siri. Apple originally promised a major AI upgrade for Siri back in 2024, but missed that deadline. This time, Apple has partnered with Google, and the new Siri will run on the same models that power Google Gemini. That is a genuine change, not just a minor tweak.

Developers will get access to preview betas of iOS 27 and macOS 27 right after the keynote ends, with public betas rolling out in July and the final release coming this autumn.



What To Watch For Tonight



Beyond Siri, watch for how Apple talks about privacy. The company has always used privacy as a selling point, and bringing Google’s AI into the mix raises real questions about how that story holds up. Also worth watching: whether Apple gives any hints about the iPhone 18 lineup or the rumoured foldable.

Stay with us. Updates are coming in live.