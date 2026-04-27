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BAN vs NZ Match Highlights Today 1st T20I Full Scorecard And Updates: Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain Star Bangladesh Beat New Zealand by 6 Wickets in Chattogram

🕒 Updated: April 27, 2026 18:51:41 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

BAN vs NZ Live Score 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Catch live cricket score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, ball-by-ball commentary and match updates of the 1st T20I from the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, here on NewsX. You can watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on the Fancode OTT app.

BAN vs NZ Live Score Today 1st T20I Match Updates Litton Das Wins Toss Bangladesh Opt to Bowl vs New Zealand in Chattogram | Check Playing XIs | Image: BCB Tigers
BAN vs NZ Live Score Today 1st T20I Match Updates Litton Das Wins Toss Bangladesh Opt to Bowl vs New Zealand in Chattogram | Check Playing XIs | Image: BCB Tigers

BAN vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score 1st T20I Match Updates: Towhid Hridoy scored a brilliant half-century, while Rishad Hossain’s excellent spell with the ball ensured Bangladesh continued their dominant run over New Zealand in white-ball cricket, registering a comprehensive six-wicket win in the first T20I in Chattogram on Monday. Shamim Hossain also played a crucial role with an unbeaten cameo of 31 off 13 balls, helping the Bangla Tigers wrap up the chase with two overs to spare. Check out the live cricket score, BAN vs NZ live score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand live match score, ball-by-ball commentary, BAN vs NZ live score today from the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand from the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, here on NewsX. TOSS Update Litton Das win the toss as Bangladesh opt to bowl against New Zealand in Chattogram on Monday. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I match between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on April 27, 2026, Monday. Bangladesh will be playing their first T20I after a gap of nearly five months, 146 days to be precise. On the other hand, New Zealand have fielded an absolutely new-look side for the T20I series, as their main players are busy with their duties in IPL 2026. 

BAN vs NZ Live Score 1st T20I Match Updates 

Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series in Chattogram on Monday.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (wk/C), Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Lister, Matthew Fisher.
Bangladesh: Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (wk/C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

Live Updates

  • 17:03 (IST) 27 Apr 2026

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today: POTM— Towhid Hridoy

  • 16:52 (IST) 27 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ Live Cricket Score: A Comprehensive Win For Bangladesh!

  • 16:41 (IST) 27 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ 1st T20I Live Score: Bangladesh Beat New Zealand by 6 Wickets

    A complete performance from the hosts. At one stage, New Zealand looked set for 200, but Bangladesh pulled things back brilliantly to restrict them to 182. The chase wasn’t smooth early on, Saif fell in the Powerplay, Tanzid struggled for timing, and Litton couldn’t convert his start. Then came the turnaround. Towhid Hridoy and Emon took control with a fluent partnership, finding boundaries at will. Emon fell after a quick cameo, but the damage was done. Shamim kept the momentum going with an aggressive knock. Bangladesh (183/4) beat New Zealand (182/6) by 6 wickets in Chattogram | Towhid Hridoy 51...

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  • 16:29 (IST) 27 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Captain Litton Das Strikes Big!

  • 16:20 (IST) 27 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ Live Score Today: Bangladesh 77/2 in 10 Overs

    DRINKS BREAK! New Zealand have been pretty tidy with the ball in the first half, keeping things under control. The visitors are slightly ahead in the game right now. Tanzid is struggling to get going and needs to find a way soon, or Bangladesh could slip further behind. Bangladesh 77/2 in 10 overs vs New Zealand (182/6) in Chattogram

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BAN vs NZ Match Highlights Today 1st T20I Full Scorecard And Updates: Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain Star Bangladesh Beat New Zealand by 6 Wickets in Chattogram

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BAN vs NZ Match Highlights Today 1st T20I Full Scorecard And Updates: Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain Star Bangladesh Beat New Zealand by 6 Wickets in Chattogram

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BAN vs NZ Match Highlights Today 1st T20I Full Scorecard And Updates: Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain Star Bangladesh Beat New Zealand by 6 Wickets in Chattogram
BAN vs NZ Match Highlights Today 1st T20I Full Scorecard And Updates: Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain Star Bangladesh Beat New Zealand by 6 Wickets in Chattogram
BAN vs NZ Match Highlights Today 1st T20I Full Scorecard And Updates: Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain Star Bangladesh Beat New Zealand by 6 Wickets in Chattogram
BAN vs NZ Match Highlights Today 1st T20I Full Scorecard And Updates: Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain Star Bangladesh Beat New Zealand by 6 Wickets in Chattogram

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