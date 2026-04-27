BAN vs NZ Match Highlights Today 1st T20I Full Scorecard And Updates: Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain Star Bangladesh Beat New Zealand by 6 Wickets in Chattogram

BAN vs NZ Live Score 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Catch live cricket score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, ball-by-ball commentary and match updates of the 1st T20I from the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, here on NewsX. You can watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on the Fancode OTT app.
Player of the match: Tawhid Hridoy (Bangladesh) 51 off 28
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets | Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh 🆚 New Zealand Series 2026! 🏏🔥
1st T20 | 27 April 2026 | 02:00 PM (BST)
BSSFLMRCS, Chattogram
Post- Match Presentation Guest:
Minhajul abedin Nannu,… pic.twitter.com/qnJakwQVJY
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 27, 2026
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets | Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh 🆚New Zealand Series 2026! 🏏🔥
1st T20 | 27 April 2026 | 02:00 PM (BST)
BSSFLMRCS, Chattogram#BCB #Cricket #T20 #NewZealand #Tigers pic.twitter.com/m3l5gFs0FF
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 27, 2026
A complete performance from the hosts. At one stage, New Zealand looked set for 200, but Bangladesh pulled things back brilliantly to restrict them to 182. The chase wasn’t smooth early on, Saif fell in the Powerplay, Tanzid struggled for timing, and Litton couldn’t convert his start. Then came the turnaround. Towhid Hridoy and Emon took control with a fluent partnership, finding boundaries at will. Emon fell after a quick cameo, but the damage was done. Shamim kept the momentum going with an aggressive knock. Bangladesh (183/4) beat New Zealand (182/6) by 6 wickets in Chattogram | Towhid Hridoy 51...
Litton Kumar Das goes BIG 💥🏏That’s pure timing and class 🔥#BCB #Cricket #T20 #NewZealand #Tigers pic.twitter.com/KTVmRwSJcS
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 27, 2026
DRINKS BREAK! New Zealand have been pretty tidy with the ball in the first half, keeping things under control. The visitors are slightly ahead in the game right now. Tanzid is struggling to get going and needs to find a way soon, or Bangladesh could slip further behind. Bangladesh 77/2 in 10 overs vs New Zealand (182/6) in Chattogram