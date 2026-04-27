BAN vs NZ Match Highlights Today 1st T20I Full Scorecard And Updates: Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain Star Bangladesh Beat New Zealand by 6 Wickets in Chattogram

BAN vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score 1st T20I Match Updates: Towhid Hridoy scored a brilliant half-century, while Rishad Hossain’s excellent spell with the ball ensured Bangladesh continued their dominant run over New Zealand in white-ball cricket, registering a comprehensive six-wicket win in the first T20I in Chattogram on Monday. Shamim Hossain also played a crucial role with an unbeaten cameo of 31 off 13 balls, helping the Bangla Tigers wrap up the chase with two overs to spare. Check out the live cricket score, BAN vs NZ live score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand live match score, ball-by-ball commentary, BAN vs NZ live score today from the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand from the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, here on NewsX. TOSS Update – Litton Das win the toss as Bangladesh opt to bowl against New Zealand in Chattogram on Monday. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I match between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on April 27, 2026, Monday. Bangladesh will be playing their first T20I after a gap of nearly five months, 146 days to be precise. On the other hand, New Zealand have fielded an absolutely new-look side for the T20I series, as their main players are busy with their duties in IPL 2026.

BAN vs NZ Live Score 1st T20I Match Updates

Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series in Chattogram on Monday.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (wk/C), Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Lister, Matthew Fisher.