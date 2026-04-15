Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Score UCL Match Updates: BAY 2-3 RMA (4-4 On Aggregate) | Arda Guler Scores Brace; Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe On Target

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UCL 2026 Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage UEFA Champions League match as BAY take on RMA in Munich.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Score UCL Match Updates. Photo X

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UCL Live Score and Updates, Bayern vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are level at 4-4 on aggregate in a thrilling first half. Arda Güler gave Madrid a dream start inside 34 seconds, but Aleksandar Pavlović quickly equalised to restore Bayern’s aggregate lead. Güler struck again from a free-kick to level the tie, before Kylian Mbappé made it 3-2 on the night. All to play for in the second half. Stay tuned for BAY vs RMA UCL Live, BAY vs RMA live score, Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster BAY vs RMA encounter here on NewsX.

Bayern Munich Preview

This season, the German giants have been very strong at home, losing only one game in all competitions. Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern have been able to keep their defence strong while also scoring a lot of goals, even breaking the Bundesliga scoring record. Their front line, which includes the creative Michael Olise, is always a threat that Madrid must deal with if they want to win the tie.

Bayern is well-rested going into the match after a strong performance over the weekend, during which they rotated several key players. Kane is likely to come back after a small problem with his calf, and Serge Gnabry is also in the running to start. Manuel Neuer, who has always been reliable, is still an important player at the back. He had a great game in the first leg. There are some small worries about suspensions, since Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies are on thin ice when it comes to discipline.

Real Madrid Preview

Madrid, on the other hand, has to deal with big absences. Aurélien Tchouaméni is out because of a suspension, and Rodrygo is out because of an injury. This limits the options in midfield and attack. Andriy Lunin will be in charge of goalkeeping while Thibaut Courtois is still out.

But there is a big boost for Madrid because Mbappé has been cleared to start, giving them an edge in attack. Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham will help him out. They are both in charge of breaking through Bayern’s defence. Eduardo Camavinga will also be important for keeping the midfield balanced.

Discipline could be very important because Bellingham, Vinícius, and Camavinga are all one booking away from being suspended. Manager Álvaro Arbeloa needs to find a good balance between being aggressive and being in charge.

This fight will be full of drama because a spot in the semifinals is on the line. Madrid needs to be strong, accurate, and maybe even brilliant to get through one of the hardest away games in Europe. Bayern, on the other hand, wants to show their strength and finish the job in front of their home crowd.