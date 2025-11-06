Bihar Elections 2025 Voting Live Updates: Stage Set For Phase 1 Of Bihar Assembly Polls, High-Stakes Battle Between NDA And Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Elections 2025

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Voting LIVE Updates: Bihar is gearing up for its Assembly elections, which will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday. The state has a total of 243 Assembly constituencies.

In the first phase, polling will be conducted across 121 constituencies, while the remaining 122 will go to the polls in the second phase. The elections are expected to be closely contested, with several high-profile seats drawing national attention.

Among the most watched constituencies is Raghopur, where RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is in the fray. His brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, is contesting from Mahua, representing his newly formed political party. The Tarapur constituency, held by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, will also be a key battleground.

Other prominent seats include Alinagar, where folk singer Maithili Thakur is contesting on a BJP ticket; Lakhisarai, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha; and Mokama, where jailed JDU leader Anant Singh faces RJD’s Dular Chand Yadav. In Raghunathpur, RJD’s Osama Shahab, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Md Shahabuddin, is contesting, adding another layer of intrigue to the poll landscape.

With political heavyweights and new entrants both eyeing victory, the Bihar Assembly elections promise to be a major political showdown. The results on November 14 will decide the fate of Nitish Kumar’s coalition government and set the tone for upcoming national politics.

Here are the latest updates: