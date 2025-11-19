Bihar Govt Formation Live: Nitish Kumar Likely to Return as Next Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to Continue as Deputies

Nitish Kumar Likely to Return as Next Bihar CM. (Representative Image: ANI)

Bihar Government Formation Live: Nitish Kumar is likely to assume leadership of Bihar as CM for the 10th time, following the NDA’s registered landslide victory in the state Assembly elections, winning 203 of the 243 seats. He has already resigned from the Chief Minister position by submitting his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to kickstart the formal process of forming a new government. The Bihar Chief Minister’s oath-taking ceremony will take place on Thursday at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, and other top officials will attend the event.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Who Will be the Bihar Chief Minister?



While an official announcement is still awaited, all signs point to Nitish Kumar returning to the top post once again for the 10th time. He remains the strongest contender as the NDA prepares to form the next government in Bihar.

