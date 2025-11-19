Bihar Govt Formation Live: Nitish Kumar Likely to Return as Next Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to Continue as Deputies
Bihar Government Formation Live: Nitish Kumar is likely to assume leadership of Bihar as CM for the 10th time, following the NDA’s registered landslide victory in the state Assembly elections, winning 203 of the 243 seats. He has already resigned from the Chief Minister position by submitting his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to kickstart the formal process of forming a new government. The Bihar Chief Minister’s oath-taking ceremony will take place on Thursday at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, and other top officials will attend the event.
In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.
While an official announcement is still awaited, all signs point to Nitish Kumar returning to the top post once again for the 10th time. He remains the strongest contender as the NDA prepares to form the next government in Bihar.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, “The NDA has achieved a historic victory and the people of Bihar have reposed their complete faith in the NDA. As grand as this victory is, our swearing-in ceremony, which will also include the presence of the Prime Minister, will be equally grand. I believe that as great as this victory is, so great is our responsibility… They (Mahagathbandhan) finished their party in Bihar by talking about this (vote chori) and now they will be finished in West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu…”
BJP’s Maithili Thakur expressed her joy at being elected as a first-time MLA by singing, as excitement builds ahead of the Bihar Government’s formation. While speaking to the media, she said, “hum log vikas ki pragati par iti tezi sy badne waly hai or hum log k andar rashtra seva ki bhawan jo thi vo or badh gyi hai (We are rapidly progressing on the path of development, and the spirit of serving the nation within us has grown even stronger.).”
BJP Central Observers for the Bihar elections have extended their congratulations to Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha on being elected as the leader and deputy leader of the party’s legislature group.
#WATCH | Patna | BJP’s central observers for Bihar elections congratulate Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha for being elected as leader and deputy leader of the BJP legislature party pic.twitter.com/fKzzgCMPhX
— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2025
Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 10th time on November 20, 2025, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Yet there is no confirmation.
JD(U) legislators are currently meeting at Nitish Kumar’s residence to elect the 74-year-old as their leader. After this, the BJP Legislature Party will hold a meeting at its state office to select its leader.