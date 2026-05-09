Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (9 May 2026): Vijay Likely To Take Oath As CM Today, Trump Announces 3-Day Ceasefire Between Russia-Ukraine

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (9 May 2026): Vijay Likely to Take Oath as CM Today, Trump Announces 3-Day Russia–Ukraine Ceasefire (Photo: AI)

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (9 May 2026): The political and global events of 9 May 2026 have gathered major public interest because three important news updates have been reported.

Actor turned politician Vijay will take his oath today to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu which marks an important moment in his political journey. Supporters have filled the stands as tight security preparations continue for the swearing in ceremony which is currently being conducted. The event is viewed as a crucial turning point because people expect his cabinet to be established and his first policy statements to be revealed. Political analysts predict that the new administration will face three main difficulties which include governance and welfare delivery and administrative stability at the moment it begins its work.

Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire?

US President Donald Trump announced a three day ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine which will be effective during the current international situation. International mediators have expressed cautious optimism at the announcement but officials on both sides have not confirmed the details of full operations yet. The ceasefire will enable short humanitarian breaks which include evacuation operations and diplomatic activities to resume.

West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari secured a decisive electoral victory which makes him the first Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister in West Bengal. The BJP achieved a landslide victory in the recent Assembly elections which created a major political transformation throughout the state. Adhikari achieved a dramatic victory against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee in her stronghold of Bhabanipur which dealt a major blow to the ruling party. The results created a major power shift in West Bengal which showed how BJP started to gain control over the region.