Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (19 May 2026): Three Killed In San Diego Mosque Shooting, Netanyahu's Corruption Trial Testimony Postponed Again

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (19 May 2026)

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (19 May 2026): Local authorities say that three people were shot dead at the Islamic Center of San Diego, the city’s largest mosque as CNN reports, and then later. After that, officials said they found two teenage suspects, aged 17 and 19, dead inside a vehicle parked not far from the mosque. Both of them seemed, according to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl, like they had ended their own life. FBI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Mark Remily confirmed the deaths and that investigators are taking the incident very seriously and are continuing to gather evidence. Authorities said one of the suspects had allegedly got a gun from his parents’ house before shooting the attacks. A suicide note was also discovered with writings associated with racial pride and hate speech was allegedly scrawled on one of the guns used in the shooting. Now investigators are now peeking into the motives behind the attack, which may have been driven by hate or extremism, but it is not fully clear yet. The inquiry keeps moving along, with additional details likely to arrive soon, more and more info.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received another postponement in his ongoing criminal case for a second time, as his lawyer informed a Jerusalem district court about a cramped schedule that was packed with security briefings and diplomatic meetings, , somehow. Netanyahu’s lawyers released a redacted version of his agenda to the Times of Israel, which said he was busy until late in the day. The trial was already postponed on April 27 for ‘security reasons’ and this is the second postponement for the high-profile case. The court also canceled the upcoming week of hearings, following an appeal by the defence due to diplomatic and security reasons, despite the State Attorney’s Office’s objections. Known as “Case 4000” or “the Bezeq-Walla affair,” the case alleges bribery charges against Netanyahu. He gave regulatory advantages to the owner of Bezeq telecom, Shaul Elovitch, in return for positive reporting on the Walla news website, prosecutors allege. Netanyahu has always stated that he has rejected all allegations.