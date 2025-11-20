CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: Nitish Kumar Set To Take Oath As Bihar CM For 10th Time, New Cabinet Likely

The post of the speaker and the distribution of ministerial portfolios have become hot issues in the alliance. However, at the same time, the Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is likely to take the oath with around 20 ministers who will be chosen from his party and the allied ones.
CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: On November 20, 2025, Nitish Kumar will be taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time in a record manner at a huge ceremony in the Gandhi Maidan of Patna. The ceremony will likely see the presence of top NDA leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior government officials being the central ones, among the attendees. A significant political reshuffle is taking place as the NDA allies sort out the cabinet positions. New government reports have it that a total of 5–6 newcomers from both the BJP and JD(U) will be brought to the cabinet. Besides, the smaller alliance partners like LJP (RV), HAM S, and RLM would have their representation in the cabinet along with the possibility of LJP (RV) getting 3 positions while HAM S and RLM getting 1 each. The period leading to the Oath ceremony has been marked by intense negotiations to identify the key roles. The post of the speaker and the distribution of ministerial portfolios have become hot issues in the alliance. However, at the same time, the Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is likely to take the oath with around 20 ministers who will be chosen from his party and the allied ones.
CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: The ceremony is likely to start by 11:30 AM.
CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: ‘Congratulations To Everyone, I have to come here today and leave after the oath taking ceremony’ MP CM Mohan Yadav Ahead Of Oath Ceremony.
CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives
#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna this evening. He will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA Government in Bihar.
Nitish Kumar has been re-elected as the leader of NDA legislative party and will take oath as the Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/XDX9p62lZR
— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2025
CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Union minister of chemicals and fertilizers, JP Nadda Arrives In Patna ahead of the oath taking ceremony.
CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said that he would be attending the Oath taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar.