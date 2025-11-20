CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE: Nitish Kumar Set To Take Oath As Bihar CM For 10th Time, New Cabinet Likely

The post of the speaker and the distribution of ministerial portfolios have become hot issues in the alliance. However, at the same time, the Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is likely to take the oath with around 20 ministers who will be chosen from his party and the allied ones.

CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE (Image Credit: ANI)

CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: On November 20, 2025, Nitish Kumar will be taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time in a record manner at a huge ceremony in the Gandhi Maidan of Patna. The ceremony will likely see the presence of top NDA leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior government officials being the central ones, among the attendees. A significant political reshuffle is taking place as the NDA allies sort out the cabinet positions. New government reports have it that a total of 5–6 newcomers from both the BJP and JD(U) will be brought to the cabinet. Besides, the smaller alliance partners like LJP (RV), HAM S, and RLM would have their representation in the cabinet along with the possibility of LJP (RV) getting 3 positions while HAM S and RLM getting 1 each. The period leading to the Oath ceremony has been marked by intense negotiations to identify the key roles. The post of the speaker and the distribution of ministerial portfolios have become hot issues in the alliance. However, at the same time, the Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is likely to take the oath with around 20 ministers who will be chosen from his party and the allied ones.