LIVE | CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Need 193 Runs To Win

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score IPL 2026: Catch CSK vs KKR Live Score, KKR vs CSK live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of CSK vs KKR match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Chennai here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of CSK vs KKR on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score and Updates. Photo IPL Media

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Scorecard: After 20 overs, Chennai Super Kings put up a good score of 192/5, but they couldn’t fully take advantage of a strong start. Sanju Samson got things going quickly with a smooth 48, and Ayush Mhatre added explosive support in the powerplay. The innings started off quickly, but it slowed down in the middle overs when Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy put pressure on the batsmen with tight spells. But Dewald Brevis and Sarfaraz Khan got things going again with a key partnership that sped up the scoring. In the last few overs, wickets fell regularly and disciplined bowling, especially from Kartik Tyagi, kept the team from making a late push. At one point, it looked like CSK would get a bigger total, but in the end, they were happy with a solid but not very impressive score. Stay tuned for CSK vs KKR live score, CSK vs KKR live cricket updates, CSK vs KKR Live Updates, IPL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, IPL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster CSK vs KKR encounter here on NewsX.

CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings Preview

Chennai Super Kings have finally found their groove despite an initial slow start in the IPL 2026 tournament with a splendid win over Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. The Chennai side posted an impressive 212-run scorecard batting first in the game.

Sanju Samson turned out to be the player of the match in Chennai’s lineup due to his outstanding performance that included hitting 115 runs. Moreover, he received solid support from Ayush Mhatre who scored 59 runs in the game.

As far as the bowling performance is concerned, Jamie Overton was instrumental in winning the game for CSK. His contribution was vital in that he dismissed four batters of Delhi. Anshul Kamboj was another important part of the winning performance of Chennai with him taking three wickets in the game.

With this win, the morale of the Chennai team will certainly improve a lot. They would now try to maintain this good form and climb the table.

CSK vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Preview

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders faced defeat by only three wickets against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Batsmen were able to put up a decent total of 181 in their batting inning, but the lack of good bowling in the last few overs led to their downfall.

In terms of batting, Ajinkya Rahane got off to a great start, scoring 41 runs from just 24 deliveries. Angkrish Raghuvanshi made a matured 45-run knock, proving that he can play big roles in the future.

Vaibhav Arora and Anukul Roy had excellent bowling performances by taking two wickets each in the match. But Lucknow managed to make use of the poor death bowling to reach the target in the last delivery.

KKR will have to work on their closing abilities while batting and bowling if they wish to beat the rejuvenated Chennai team.

CSK vs KKR: Pitch Report – MA Chidambaram Stadium

It can be safely stated that MA Chidambaram Stadium is the one where spins work well. The wicket here is typically slow, which makes it hard for batsmen to get strokes even against spinners.

For T20 games, it is a fact that the wicket does not allow the batters to be very aggressive, and it becomes difficult for the pace bowlers to generate pace from the ball.

It is often seen that the teams opt to bowl first at the Chepauk. It might become hard for the batters to chase the target; hence, patience is required for batting. Anything more than 164 runs in the first innings in the IPL will be considered a decent score here.